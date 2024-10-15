Jenson Button backs Lando Norris to overhaul Max Verstappen in F1 title race

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Jenson Button believes Lando Norris can secure his first F1 world championship this year and overhaul Max Verstappen.

McLaren driver Norris trails Verstappen by 52 points heading into round 19 this weekend in Austin, with the Circuit of the Americas hosting the United States Grand Prix and the fourth sprint race of the year.

However, McLaren are now top of the constructors’ standings after a strong few months, while Red Bull have not won a race since June.

Asked on the Sky Sports F1 podcast whether Norris can beat Verstappen with six races to go, 2009 F1 world champion Button believes Verstappen has already resigned himself to not winning another race this season.

“Yeah, I think he [Norris] can,” Button said. “I’ve been on the Max-side of it [in 2009] where the car isn’t performing as it was earlier in the season and you’re having someone chase you down.

“It’s tough, Max is a tough cookie. I don’t think the pressure gets to him like most drivers but this is a tricky situation. He’s already got it into his head that he’s not going to win another race this year.

“He’s in a position where he’s just got to come home, bring points. But sometimes when you’ve put that pressure on yourself, it’s even harder to get a podium.”

Button added that Ferrari and Mercedes can also have a big say in where the drivers’ title ends up.

open image in gallery Max Verstappen (left) leads Lando Norris (right) by 52 points with six races left ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Jenson Button (left) won the F1 world title in 2009 ( Getty Images )

“But it’s not just McLaren are faster with Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri has had some great results… Mercedes and Ferrari are all there,” he added.

“If they all get a weekend together and the Red Bull isn’t singing as it was earlier in the year, that’s a lot of points lost in one race. It’s still up in the air. Max is in a good position but it’s a high-pressure position it’s in and that’s exciting.

“F1 as a whole is in such a good place right now, we have so many teams fighting for victories. I didn’t expect it this year, I really didn’t, but I’m pleased, it’s great to see four teams fighting for wins.”

Button will be part of the Sky Sports F1 team this weekend in Austin, as the sport returns following a four-week break.