Fernando Alonso insists Aston Martin can challenge for title: ‘F1 is for dreamers’

Fernando Alonso believes Aston Martin can win the F1 world championship in 2026 as the Spaniard “dreams” of a third world title.

The 43-year-old won two world titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006 but has endured seasons of frustration since, including a few near-misses with Ferrari.

Alonso finished ninth in this year’s driver standings but with Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey joining Aston Martin next year, the veteran insists the regulation change in 2026 represents a chance for the team to win the title.

He also conceded that 2026 will “probably” be his last season in the sport.

"I still dream," Alonso told the BBC. "Why not? I know 2026 is probably my only chance because 2025 is extremely difficult, but I am still dreaming.

"F1 is for dreamers, probably, because anything can happen. Let’s see.

"Expectations will be high because it is a new car, change of regulations, car made by Adrian [Newey].

"Probably - or at least to start - it will be my last season in F1 because my contract finishes at the end of 2026. It is the time of delivering and the time of truth. High expectations."

Fernando Alonso believes he can win a third F1 world title ( Getty Images )

However, Alonso did not completely close the door on extending his career beyond 2026.

"If 2026 is running smoothly and we are having a good time and there is a possibility to race one more year, I will be open [to it] for sure," he added.

"I will not close the door beforehand. But I will not start thinking that and I will take every race as if it is my last race and I will enjoy every second."

Alonso finished 46 points ahead of teammate Lance Stroll in 2024, but failed to register a podium finish.