The FIA have announced that nine F1 teams have complied with the 2024 cost cap – with only Aston Martin found to have committed a “procedural breach.”

The long-awaited results come after rumours swirled in the F1 paddock in Mexico that one team had been found to have overspent. However, after thorough investigations, these findings confirm that not one team have overspent.

As for Aston’s breach, the Cost Cap Administration (CCA) offered an “Accepted Breach Agreement” (ABA) to resolve the matter, which was accepted by the team. The CCA cites “exceptional and unpredictable circumstances” that led to the breach. It is understood that Aston failed to submit their accounts in time for the 31 March deadline.

An FIA statement reads: “Nine F1 Teams found in compliance for 2024, and Procedural Breach identified for AMR GP Ltd (AMR).

“The CCA confirms that although AMR [Aston Martin Racing] has been found to be in Procedural Breach, it has not exceeded the Cost Cap level, and that the Procedural Breach was of a very minor nature, originated by unpredictable circumstances outside the control of the F1 Team.

“AMR and FIA have entered an ABA on 29 September 2025 to resolve the matter.”

Last year’s cost cap had a base figure of $135million (£100m), but came to $165m (£124m) after costs associated to inflation and the record 24-race calendar were taken into consideration.

A seperate CCA statement added: “The Cost Cap Administration recognised that exceptional and unpredictable circumstances led to the Procedural Breach and that AMR have acted cooperatively and in good faith throughout the review process.

“No financial penalties were levied to AMR due to these exceptional and unpredictable circumstances and the Cost Cap Administration confirm that there is no accusation or evidence that AMR has sought or obtained any undue advantage as a result of the breach.”

open image in gallery Aston Martin (owned by Lawrence Stroll, right) committed a procedural breach of the 2024 cost cap ( Getty Images )

There is also a $95m (£71m) power unit cost cap for the four engine manufacturers: Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault (Alpine) and Honda.

Expenditure which falls under the cost cap includes all parts of the car, garage equipment and transport costs. Expenditure such as driver wages, the salaries of the three highest-paid staff members and marketing spend are not under the cost cap jurisdiction.

Since the Formula One cost cap was introduced in 2021, only Red Bull (in results published in 2022) have overspent and were duly fined £6m after breaching the cap by £1.86m.

Alpine and Honda have also accepted ABAs after procedural irregularities in past years.