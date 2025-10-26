Max Verstappen makes astonishing ‘retirement’ claim ahead of Mexico GP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen believes he will need cars ahead of him to “retire” to go up the order in Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix after only qualifying fifth on the grid.

In a surprise turn of form, Red Bull’s Verstappen struggled for pace and will start on the third row, between the Mercedes drivers of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Lando Norris sealed a stunning pole position ahead of both Ferraris, while championship leader Oscar Piastri will start the spot directly behind Verstappen on the grid in seventh.

Verstappen, who has won three of the last four races, trails Piastri by 40 points as he looks to execute the most unfathomable of F1 world championship comebacks.

But asked on Saturday what the issues with Red Bull’s RB21 car were, the Dutchman replied: “If we would know, we would change it – unfortunately we don’t know, we’ve tried so many things, but it’s not been good.

“It’s not the lack of trying, it’s just not finding it. We tried something again, we didn’t get it quite right, it didn’t allow me to push, I knew from Q1 from the first run that that wasn’t going to be it.

“Basically everything we tried didn’t really work.”

Max Verstappen will start the Mexico GP in fifth ( Getty Images )

Verstappen also believes the racepace is lacking and astonishingly went on to state that, in his view, cars ahead of him will need to retire from Sunday’s grand prix to move up the order.

“There’s no recovery drive when we have no pace, I need people to retire to finish ahead,” he said.

“It’s not suddenly going to change tomorrow.”

Verstappen is chasing a fifth consecutive title while both Norris and Piastri are battling for their first. Norris, in particular, now has a golden chance for a big points swing in his favour on Sunday.