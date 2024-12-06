Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Christian Horner has responded to Toto Wolff’s insult amid a feud between their drivers Max Verstappen and George Russell.

The Red Bull Team Principal hit out at the Mercedes driver for being “hysterical” at the Qatar Grand Prix, with Verstappen hit with a one-place demotion on the grid for blocking the Briton during qualifying.

And Wolff was left incensed by the remark and criticism of his driver, hitting back on a fiery Thursday at Yas Marina Circuit to label his colleague “a yapping little terrier”.

But Horner has laughed off the comment and claimed he would rather be a terrier than a wolf.

“Terriers are tremendously loyal,” Horner claimed. “To be called a terrier, is that such a bad thing?

Christian Horner has hit back at Toto Wolff in Abu Dhabi ( Getty Images )

“They're not afraid of going at the bigger dogs, I'd rather be a terrier than a wolf, maybe?”

While Wolff was upset with Horner, he did admit “there is truth on both sides”.

He said: “As a team principal, it’s important to be a sparring partner for your drivers and that means explaining that things can be more nuanced. Thinking that something is either 100 per cent right or wrong, is just something you need to explain from your perception and perspective.

“You need to allow some things to be 51-49 and 70-30. There’s always another side and maybe you look at it that way, you explain it to the drivers and team.

“There’s truth on both sides. If you don’t do that, you’re falling short of your role. It’s just weak.

“Just weak. How can he feel entitled to comment about my driver? Having spent 90 seconds to think about it, yapping little terrier. Always something to say.”