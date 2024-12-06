✕ Close George Russell's eight-word takedown of Max Verstappen in furious F1 feud

The 2024 F1 season concludes this weekend with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.

McLaren lead Ferrari by 21 points in the battle to be constructors’ champions after Lando Norris’ shock penalty in Qatar meant the Scuderia narrowed the deficit in the standings. McLaren are looking to win the constructors’ title for the first time since 1998, while Ferrari have not won the teams’ crown since 2008.

This weekend will also be Lewis Hamilton’s 246th and final grand prix for Mercedes. The seven-time world champion, who won six of his titles with the Silver Arrows, joins Ferrari in 2025 and will be looking to end his time with Mercedes on a high after a torrid weekend in Qatar.

Max Verstappen won last year’s race in Abu Dhabi and has won the last four grands prix at the Yas Marina Circuit, including the controversial finale to the 2021 season.

Follow live updates from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: