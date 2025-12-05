McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown will use team orders in Abu Dhabi: ‘We’d be crazy not to’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says the team will implement team orders if required in order to stop Max Verstappen winning the F1 world championship on Sunday.

McLaren’s Lando Norris leads the standings by 12 points heading into this weekend’s season-finale, with Verstappen in second and Norris’s teammate Oscar Piastri 16 points off the pace.

The papaya-clad team, who wrapped up the constructors’ title in October, have opted against prioritising either Norris or Piastri throughout the season. However, in a change of approach, Brown has now acknowledged that McLaren will intervene in Sunday’s race in order to seal the drivers’ title.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says the team will implement team orders if required

The commonly used scenario has been whether Piastri would cede a top-three place for Norris – who only needs a podium to wrap up his maiden title – if required.

Asked about whether he’d intervene in such a situation, Brown told Sky Sports: "Yes, of course. We're realistic. We want to win this drivers' championship. We're coming into the weekend knowing that they both have equal opportunity, even though there's obviously a point spread.

"You don't know how qualifying is going to go, reliability, but if we get into the race and it's becoming pretty clear that one has a chance and the other doesn't, we're going to do what we can to win the drivers' championship. It would be crazy not to.

"We want to win the drivers' championship. So, we'll kind of see how the race plays out, but we're not going to not win the championship because we're trying to protect a third and a fourth or a sixth and a seventh, or however the situation may play out."

Piastri, smiling as the question was asked in Thursday’s press conference, said: “It’s not something we’ve discussed. I don’t have an answer until I know what’s expected of me.”

Max Verstappen trails by 12 points

Norris added: “It’s up to Oscar if he’d allow it, it’s not down to me.”

“Would I be willing to [cede position for a title] or not? Personally, I would – that’s how I am. I’m not going to ask for it as I don’t think it’s a fair question.

“But if that’s how it ends and Max wins, well done to him, we go to next year. It won’t change my life.”

Verstappen trailed by 104 points back in August but five victories in the last eight races, alongside two weekends to forget for McLaren, means the Dutchman is on the cusp of a fifth consecutive championship.