F1 Abu Dhabi GP live: Norris puts pressure on Piastri as Hamilton misses out in FP1
The British driver would welcome a boost from his McLaren teammate over team orders, with Max Verstappen closing in on a famous comeback and fifth F1 world drivers’ championship
The 2025 Formula 1 season concludes this weekend and practice is here for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where the F1 drivers’ title will be settled as Lando Norris bids to hold his nerve and triumph ahead of Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.
The McLaren drivers will battle the Red Bull star on Sunday after a thrilling finale to the season, with Verstappen edging closer to Norris after victory in Qatar last week, chopping down the deficit to just 12 points after another mistake-ridden weekend for the British outfit.
The equation is simple for Verstappen, who will hope to land another win with Norris in fourth or lower to scoop a fifth title in as many seasons.
Team dynamics, and papaya rules, could impact how Piastri’s role evolves over the weekend, should his own chances of winning the title fade with 16 points separating him and his teammate.
Max Verstappen on title race:
“The trophy looks the same. I have four of those at home, so it’s nice to add a fifth. I know my signature.
“Of course you always try to win it. But at the same time, I’ve already achieved all that I wanted to achieve in F1, and everything else is just a bonus.
“I just keep doing it because I love it and I enjoy it. I’m very relaxed, I have nothing to lose, and I’m just enjoying being here.”
F1 driver standings in full heading into the weekend
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 408 points
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 396 points
3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 392 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 309 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 230 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 152 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 152 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 64 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 51 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 49 points
12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 48 points
13. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 41 points
14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 38 points
15. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 33 points
16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 32 points
17. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 22 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
Max Verstappen on his parents not being in attendance:
“My dad is rallying in Africa [competing in the East African Safari Classic in Kenya] and my mum is at home, happy with the dogs,” he said. “They were not expecting to be here – all plans were cancelled after Zandvoort [in August.].
“I don’t need them here to motivate me. My Mum lights a candle before every race weekend… but I guess they trust their son.”
Norris's message to Piastri in Thursday press conference:
With Norris needing just a podium, would Piastri simply move aside if instructed by his team on Sunday?
Piastri, smiling as the inevitable question was asked ten minutes in, placed an early serve in the team’s court. “It’s not something we’ve discussed,” said the cool-headed Australian. “I don’t have an answer until I know what’s expected of me.”
Norris said: “It’s up to Oscar if he’d allow it, it’s not down to me,”
“Would I be willing to [cede position for a title] or not? Personally, I would – that’s how I am. I’m not going to ask for it as I don’t think it’s a fair question.
“But if that’s how it ends and Max wins, well done to him, we go to next year. It won’t change my life.”
George Russell: ‘McLaren must accept fate and not interfere in F1 title race’
“If they’re in the position that Max is on course to win, and Oscar can allow Lando… I wouldn’t want to win a championship because my teammate has pulled over, especially if he’s been my rival that year.
“When it’s clearly someone who’s been a number two all season, I think that’s fine. I don’t think it’s right at this stage to do any team orders; you’ve just got to accept fate.”
Asked what he’d do if put in Piastri’s potentially difficult position, Russell joked: “It’s easier to unplug the radio!”
How do the top-three stand heading into the season finale?
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 408 points
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 396 points (+12)
3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 392 points (+16)
F1 2025 Abu Dhabi GP schedule
All times GMT
Friday 5 December
- Free practice 1: 9:30am
- Free practice 2: 1pm
Saturday 6 December
- Free practice 3: 10:30am
- Qualifying: 2pm
Sunday 7 December
- Race: 1pm
Lando Norris can play it down all he likes – an F1 world title would put him among the elite
With barely any space to squeeze through the dozen-row deep horde of reporters and photographers, the three Formula One championship protagonists entered their first arena of the weekend. The FIA have been prone to lapses in common sense at times but, to the delight of all present, F1’s governing body grouped together the top three on Thursday. It made for a background buzz rarely seen in modern-day sporting press conferences.
