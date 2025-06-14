Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

FIA suspends race steward from Canadian Grand Prix after media comments surface

Derek Warwick accepted that his comments were ‘ill-advised’

Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 14 June 2025 07:39 EDT
Lewis Hamilton defends Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur ahead of Canadian GP

The FIA has suspended driver steward Derek Warwick from the Canadian Grand Prix after comments he made in the media.

The 70-year-old ex-Formula One driver's suspension follows remarks circulated by a gambling platform following last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix about a variety of matters including a 10-second penalty given to Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

On Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, Warwick said: “I think he deserves that eighth world title but it’s not going to happen this year. I think if it carries on the way it is at the minutes, I suspect he’s already thinking of stopping.”

The FIA confirmed that Enrique Bernoldi, who raced for the Arrows Formula One team, will replace Warwick in Montreal.

In a statement, the governing body said: "Following recent unauthorised media comments, the FIA has taken the decision to suspend Derek Warwick from his duties as driver steward for this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

"He will be replaced by Enrique Bernoldi who will be officiating from the Remote Operations Centre in Geneva for the remainder of the event.

"After discussion, Derek acknowledges that his comments were ill-advised in his role as an FIA steward and has apologised. Derek will resume his duties as a steward in the forthcoming Austrian Grand Prix."

additional reporting by PA

