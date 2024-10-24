Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Sky F1 pundit Danica Patrick has voted for Donald Trump in this year’s US presidential election – adding that it is the first time she has ever gone to the polls.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver, who was a pundit on Sky Sports’ coverage of the US Grand Prix in Austin last weekend, chaired a town hall with Trump’s running mate JD Vance two weeks ago in North Carolina.

The 42-year-old, who is the only woman to ever win an IndyCar Series race, revealed her early vote on her Instagram page on Wednesday, saying: “I voted today, for the first time.

“I made a rule for myself that if I didn’t vote I could not have an opinion about the outcome, because I didn’t earn that right.

“Not this time. I voted for Donald Trump and I can’t wait to have him make America great again!

“Thank you Stephal Vorson for walking me through the process! Anyone that knows what to do… help them vote and vote early!”

Patrick had, earlier this week, appeared on Fox News to explain her reasoning for backing Republican nominee Trump.

“It feels like voting for Donald Trump is like the vote of reason,” she said. “It’s like the rational, reasonable choice.

Danica Patrick has voted for Donald Trump in the US presidential election ( Getty Images )

“There is a difference definitely between the way that men and women are voting, and I think maybe one of the reasons why women are having a harder time with the vote is just his [Trump’s] personality.

“That’s the most common answer you hear from people. ‘I just can’t vote for him.’ I don’t think that’s a good enough reason. You don’t have to go to dinner with him. You just have to like the country that you live in.’

“I feel like most of all, though, what this country could be if he gets into office, with all the amazing, brilliant people who are supporting him, I feel like it can not only make America great again but make America greater than it’s ever been.”

Patrick also explained why she has never voted in a US election before, saying: “It’s not something I’m proud of, but it is true.

“To explain myself slightly, one of the rules I had for myself in all of past elections no matter what’s happened is I said, ‘Look, if I don’t vote, it doesn’t mean I don’t have an opinion, but I’m not going to tell anyone about it. I don’t have a problem with anything, I can’t complain anything because I didn’t do my part.’

“And for so long, racing was all I did. It was my only focus. I didn’t have time or energy to really understand politics even.”

Patrick is expected to be in the F1 paddock on punditry duties for Sky again this weekend in Mexico City.