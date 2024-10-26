✕ Close Kamala Harris reveals F1 passion and names her favourite driver

The F1 season resumes in Mexico City this weekend, following the highly contentious battle in Austin between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, who has won five of the last six races here.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez hosts the Mexican Grand Prix in round 20 of the 2024 season with plenty up for grabs across the final five races.

Charles Leclerc produced a sensational drive to claim victory at the US Grand Prix with Ferrari impressing with a one-two thanks to Carlos Sainz.

The Scuderia are contending a fierce battle with McLaren and Red Bull for the constructors’ championship, with qualifying set to be vital here. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will bid to banish a nightmare weekend last time out in Texas.

