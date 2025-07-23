Carlos Sainz perplexed by Red Bull F1 call: ‘I don’t understand why’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Sainz admits he “did not understand” why Red Bull opted not to sign him for the 2025 F1 season amid rumoured tension between the Spaniard and Max Verstappen.

Spanish driver Sainz was initially without a seat for this year after Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari, and eventually moved to Williams to partner Alex Albon.

Yet both Mercedes and Red Bull – who had second driver Sergio Perez underperforming throughout the 2024 season – opted not to pursue Sainz.

The 30-year-old was teammates with a 17-year-old Verstappen at Red Bull’s sister team, Toro Rosso, in 2015 and the pair clashed as they both started on their F1 journey. Yet Sainz insisted their relationship is now cordial.

“The only thing I can say is I genuinely get on well with Max,” Sainz told The High Performance podcast.

“This is what people don't see from the outside. Like, we had a rivalry in our first year in Formula 1 in Toro Rosso, but it was a relatively healthy rivalry in terms of him and me, the way we used to go about racing. And now we get on really well.

“So, if that's the reason [Red Bull didn’t sign me], I don't understand why they wouldn't want me next to Max, because I think we would actually be a very strong pairing in Formula 1.”

Perez was dropped after the 2024 season for Liam Lawson, who lasted only two races this season before being replaced by Yuki Tsunoda.

Yet Tsunoda, in his fifth F1 season, has also struggled to perform as Verstappen’s teammate – a continuing trend at Red Bull.

Carlos Sainz was teammates with Max Verstappen in 2015 ( Getty Images )

“I think everyone's having a really tough time being Max's teammate,” Sainz added.

“I can only say that when I was Max's teammate, I didn't have this tough time.

“I was obviously incredibly surprised with how quick he was, with how he's an insane driver. I mean, he's going to go out to be one of the best ever in history, if he's not already one. But that first year together, since then, has given me the confidence to know I can be up against anyone.”

Sainz is currently 15th in the drivers’ championship on 13 points, 33 points off teammate Alex Albon. The next race of the season is this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps with the Belgian Grand Prix.