Carlos Sainz fined for Japan national anthem absence despite health issue

Carlos Sainz was fined €20,000 by the FIA for being late to the Japanese national anthem on the grid prior to Sunday’s race – despite having a stomach issue.

The Spanish driver, now racing for Williams, was visiting a doctor at the track prior to the race starting.

However, drivers are punished for not being present on time for the host country’s national anthem – usually 15 minutes before lights out – and no exception was made for Sainz.

The FIA fined him €20,000, with €10,000 suspended for one year, though that was less than the usual penalty of €60,000 due to the mitigating circumstances.

Dr Messina, of Med-Ex, verified Sainz’s stomach issues to F1’s governing body and added that they administered medication.

"The Driver arrived at the National Anthem Position after the Anthem had commenced," the stewards said.

"During the Drivers' Briefing on Friday all drivers were reminded of the requirement to be in position by the time prescribed in the regulations and the need to show respect for the host country's Anthem.

"Displaying respect for the National Anthem is a high priority and all parties need to consider every eventuality in planning to be in position for the Anthem by the required time."

Sainz finished the race in 14th place, having started 15th on the grid after receiving a three-place grid drop due to impeding Lewis Hamilton in qualifying.