Belgian Grand Prix prediction, best odds & F1 betting tips

Belgian Grand Prix betting tips:

Norris to win - 37/20 Unibet

Hulkenberg to finish in the top six - 7/1 Bet365

Fresh from winning the British Grand Prix, Lando Norris will be hoping he can keep up his winning form at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.

The victory at Silverstone was his fourth win of the season and second in as many races after also winning in Austria at the end of June.

He now sits just eight points behind McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri at the top of the Drivers’ Championship after Piastri’s 10-second penalty last time out handed Norris the victory at his home Grand Prix.

It seems clear that it will be an all-McLaren battle for 2025's Drivers' Championship, and the team are already 238 points clear of second-placed Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championship as they seek to win it for the second year in a row.

They finally broke a 26-year winless streak when they pipped Ferrari to the title by just 14 points 12 months ago, and they are 1/100 to win the title again according to F1 betting sites.

F1 tips: Norris to make it three wins on the spin

Betting apps have Piastri as the favourite to win on Sunday at odds of 7/4, just ahead of his teammate Norris at 37/20, and third-placed Max Verstappen is 9/2 for the win.

Piastri finished second in Spa last year when he was beaten by Lewis Hamilton, in what remains the seven-time champion’s last victory.

You can get a best price of 16/1 on Hamilton breaking his 22-race duck with BetMGM offering the biggest price, but we prefer his compatriot’s chances.

It looks like being a wet weekend in Belgium, which could play into the hands of Norris.

Belgian Grand Prix prediction 1: Norris to win - 37/20 Unibet

Belgium GP tip: Hulkenberg to back up his podium finish

If, as expected, rain is a key feature of the weekend, then it opens up the door to so many more permutations and favours some very different drivers.

Nico Hulkenberg has had a mixed season so far, but he did secure his first podium finish last time out at Silverstone when he finished third behind Norris and Piastri - despite starting in 19th place.

He has shown time and again that he can cope with the wet weather, and with betting sites offering odds of 7/1 to finish in the top six, this looks like a very good price.

Belgian Grand Prix prediction 2: Hulkenberg to finish in the top six - 7/1 Bet365

