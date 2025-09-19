Audi CEO was sceptical about German giant entering Formula 1 – but this is why he’s now all in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Next year brings the biggest changes to Formula One in years. New cars, new engines and new teams, with Audi joining the F1 grid for the first time alongside Cadillac.

Previously for Audi in motorsport, it was all about the World Rally Championship, where its Quattro models won four world titles, and endurance racing with thirteen victories at the Le Mans 24 Hours in eighteen years. When Audi races, it normally wins.

Now the focus is on F1, with the decision to race at the pinnacle of motorsport made in 2022 – at the time as a partner of the ailing Sauber team. Audi took total control of the Sauber Group last year.

open image in gallery Audi announced their entry into Formula One in 2022 ( Getty Images )

However, Gernot Dollner, who became Audi CEO in September 2023, wasn’t the man who made the decision in 2022. In fact, he wasn’t in favour of the move, as he admits in an exclusive interview with The Independent.

“Yeah, you are right. In my role as head of strategy of Volkswagen Group, I was quite sceptical regarding looking at Formula One,” said Dollner.

“And then I came to Audi and after other things have been sorted, we then found the time to really analyse where we stand. And the team convinced me that Formula One is the right way to go.

“But we looked at it and we saw that our approach wasn't strong enough, and Formula One – there are two ways to do it: you do it right or you step out. There is no halfway because halfway you are the back part of the field.

“So then we decided to speed up the process to take over Sauber one hundred per cent. We brought in the Qataris as a strong partner, we set up the team with Mattia Binotto [head of Audi F1 project] and Jonathan Wheatley [team principal], two great leaders in Formula One in their respective fields.

“Nico Hulkenberg was already decided when I came, and then we decided to be courageous and pick a young driver, and I think we picked the best rookie [Gabriel Bortoleto]. He's just an outstanding talent in combination with being such a hard worker.”

New F1 regulations for 2026 mean smaller, lighter cars, more efficient engines with increased electrical power and new aerodynamics with the twin aims of making racing more competitive and reducing costs for teams. And it was these changes that persuaded Audi that it was the right time to enter Formula One.

open image in gallery Gernot Dollner has been CEO of Audi since September 2023 ( Audi )

With the changes made to strategy, a new team in place for the long term and Sauber showing promise on track, Dollner feels the team is in a good place for the transition into an Audi works team and the new regulations in 2026.

“I feel we have a good starting setup, and I mean next year is a big moment – the biggest change in regulations ever,” he added. “We’ve got a new power unit, completely new, and completely new chassis regulations. It’s the biggest change in Formula One ever.

With the playing field being levelled somewhat for next year, where does that leave Audi? Is there a chance the team could surprise everyone and even sneak a win in its debut season, as Brawn GP did back in 2009?

open image in gallery Results have picked up for Sauber after Jonathan Wheatley joined earlier this year as team principal ( Getty Images )

“Nobody knows where they stand,” said Dollner. “But nobody dreams of winning. For us, our team is in the build-up phase.”

“Mattia and Jonathan are doing a great job there, bringing talent to our team. But looking at the sheer size, we are two-thirds of the other teams when it comes to organisational strengths. So we have around 700 people and the top teams have 1,100.”

However, Audi’s investment and personnel growth in Formula One comes at a time when Dollner is restructuring the rest of the company, with up to 7,500 job losses reported. So how does Dollner square that with his wider business?

open image in gallery Nico Hulkenberg has forged a partnership with Gabriel Bortoleto, 17 years his junior ( Getty Images )

“We of course have efficiency programs in the core organisation and at the same time entering Formula One,” he said. “We see it as a good investment for us. It will bring the brand into a strong position.

“Motorsport and Audi fit perfectly, and it will also energise our organisation. And there's a lot to learn, not only from technology. From technology, you mostly learn that efficiency is a key topic in Formula One and efficiency is a top topic in our series products.

“But the most we learn is from leadership and the team, how speed is organised, how fast decision-making is organised.”

Audi’s debut on the F1 grid will come on 6 March when the 2026 Formula One season kicks off in Melbourne, Australia.