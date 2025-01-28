Adrian Newey makes bold prediction for 2026 F1 season ahead of Aston Martin move

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adrian Newey believes one team could steal a march on the rest of the F1 grid in 2026 when new engine regulations come into force – in a similar way to Mercedes in 2014.

F1 design guru Newey, the man chiefly responsible for the dominant Red Bull car which has guided Max Verstappen to his last four world championships, is joining Aston Martin in a blockbuster move in March.

While Aston’s 2025 car has long been in the works, Newey will have his sights set on next year when new engine and chassis regulations are enforced, with the potential to shake-up the pecking order in the paddock.

Mercedes’ era of dominance began at the start of the hybrid engine era in 2014 as Toto Wolff’s outfit nailed the power unit regulations, leading to one of the sport’s most dominant eras and eight straight constructors’ championships.

And Newey, who has been involved in F1 for over 30 years for the likes of Williams and McLaren, as well as Red Bull, is envisaging a similar forecast for next year.

“There has to be a big chance that it's an engine formula at the start,” Newey told German publication Auto Motor und Sport.

"The reality is I can't remember another time in Formula 1 when both the chassis regulations and the regulations have changed simultaneously. And in this case the chassis regulations have been very much written to try to compensate, let's say, for the power unit regulations.

"So, it's an extra dimension. I think engine manufacturers will have learnt to an extent on the lack of preparation that the rivals to Mercedes did prior to that change [for 2014] but there has to be a chance that one manufacturer will come out well on top and it'll become a power unit-dominated regulation, at least to start with.”

Adrian Newey will take up his new post at Aston Martin on 1 March ( PA Wire )

Red Bull fell behind Mercedes in 2014 due to a weaker engine, in partnership with Renault, as Lewis Hamilton dominated with six out of seven world titles before Verstappen’s controversial first title in 2021.

Newey added: “There's a chance, if it's on the combustion engine side of it that somebody comes up with a dominant combustion engine, that that will last through the length of the formula.

"Because the way the regulations are written, it's quite difficult for people who are behind to catch up.

"If it's on the electrical side, then there's much more ability to catch up if you're behind."

The 2025 season starts on 16 March with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.