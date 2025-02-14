Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s a lot to love about Valentine’s Day dine-in deals. With three courses, drinks and a discount (plus, very little washing up), supermarket’s are offering a cost-effective, hassle-free way to spoil your loved ones, whether you're serving up a feast for date night or sharing dinner with friends.

In addition to M&S, Waitrose, Asda and Co-op, Tesco is hoping to sweep you off your feet with its dine-in deal. If you're shopping at a larger Tesco store or online, you can get a starter, side, main, dessert and drinks for two people for £18. However, if you’re heading to a Tesco Express, you can pick up the deal, minus the starter, for just £12. It's worth noting that you'll need a Tesco Clubcard to benefit from both offers.

Of the decadent-sounding dishes to choose from, Tesco says more than half are brand new. From Margaritas from Moth (which happens to be our favourite canned cocktail brand) to the “marry me chicken” main course, here is where you’ll find a rundown of what’s on offer. You can also head over to our Valentine’s Day dine-in deal guide, where you’ll find intel on offers from M&S, Waitrose, Asda, Co-op and more.

When is Tesco’s Valentine’s Day dine-in deal available?

Don’t want to wait until 14 February to get a good deal? You don’t have to. Supermarkets have already launched their offers, including Tesco, which began its Valentine’s deal in stores and online on 10 February. Love waits for no one, after all.

What’s on offer?

Price: £18 with a Tesco Clubcard at large stores, £12 at Tesco Express Stores (excludes starter)

£18 with a Tesco Clubcard at large stores, £12 at Tesco Express Stores (excludes starter) Availability: Now

Now What’s included: Starter, main, side, dessert, drink

Tesco’s dine-in deal will have date night sorted, with starters, mains, sides, desserts and a drink from the Tesco Finest range, of which more than half is brand new. Among the starters to look forward to, there’s breaded Mediterranean prawns with hot honey dip; cheddar and caramelised red onion tarts; a dish of Patagonian scallops in white wine sauce, topped with mash and a regatta cheese and parsley panko crumb, plus many more.

For your main dish, you could be digging into chicken ballotine with parmesan and wild garlic; mushroom stroganoff pies; slow cooked duck legs with port and berry sauce, and, said to pair well with a glass of crisp white wine, seabass with king prawns and a champagne sauce. Alternatively, the “marry me chicken” (chicken breast with parmigiano reggiano and garlic cream sauce, infused with sun blush tomatoes and finished with soft cheese) is sure to be a dish to remember.

As for sides, plates include baby potatoes with chantenay carrots and tenderstem broccoli with smoked garlic and herb dressing; creamed spinach; three-cheese cauliflower gratin; and a heart-shaped sea salt and black pepper rosti.

For the finale, you'll be able to choose from delicious-sounding puds – think raspberry and passionfruit tarts; lemon meringue oyster shells; vanilla panna cotta with rhubarb conserve, or chocolate cheesecake moulded hearts. If you’re more about savoury dishes than chocolate, there’s also a selection of cheeses to enjoy.

Now, let’s get down to tipples for the table. Everything’s been considered – choose from red, white and rose wine, or prosecco; canned Margaritas from Moth; Nozeco; Lucky Saint alcohol-free lager and soft drinks, including Bottle Green elderflower presse. Here’s to a good deal (and love, of course).

