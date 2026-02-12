As 14 February is just around the corner, the best supermarket Valentine’s Day meal deals are back to save last-minute dinner plans – and it’s safe to say we’re infatuated with the choice this year. For those looking to keep costs down, Morrisons is one of the cheapest of the bunch. The three-course menu costs £15 (£7.50 a head) and includes an alcoholic (or non-alcoholic) drink, saving you up to £16.75 compared to buying individually, according to the supermarket.

Pulling our all the stops, the food options hail from the supermarket’s premium range. Kicking off proceedings, the starter selection sounds indulgent with everything from scallop gratin to prawn cocktail on the menu. For the main event, standout dishes include salmon en croute or mac and cheese. To accompany the mains, there are a choice of sides – think roasted baby potatoes, a vegetable medley and creamed spinach. Sweets include an amaretto tiramisu, sticky toffee pudding and Gü cheesecakes.

If you’re looking for a pocket-friendly dinner this Valentine’s Day, keep reading for everything you need to know about the Morrisons dine-in deal.

When does the Morrisons Valentine’s Day meal deal launch?

Morrisons Valentine’s Day meal deal launched on 5 February, so it’s in stores now.

How much does the Morrisons Valentine’s Day meal deal cost?

The Morrisons Valentine’s Day dine-in deal costs £15, working out at £7.50 per head.

What’s included in the Morrisons Valentine’s Day meal deal?

Price: £15

£15 Availability: 5 February to 14 February

5 February to 14 February What’s included: Starter, main, side, dessert and drink

For just £15, Morrisons is delivering one of the cheapest dine-in deals for Valentine’s Day – and you’ll be spoilt for choice.

To kick things off, starters include prawn cocktail, scallops and king prawn gratins, scotch eggs, or a tear-and-share camembert wreath. For the main event, you could be tucking into “marry me” chicken, duck, or lasagna. For pescatarians, there's salmon en croute, while for veggies, a mac and cheese is your option. To accompany your main, you can choose between eight sides, including new potatoes with wild garlic butter, creamed spinach, and a vegetable medley.

Those with a sweet tooth won’t be disappointed. Whether you opt for one of the two cheesecakes, amaretto tiramisu, sticky toffee pudding, or chocolate melt-in-the-middle fondant, you’re in for a treat.

Last but not least: drinks. You could be toasting with a glass of prosecco, white or red wine, or an alcohol-free tipple.

