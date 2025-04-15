Everything you need to know about Mel Robbins’s ‘Let Them’ theory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Let them” is the self-help mantra popularized by the podcast world’s favorite guru, Mel Robbins.

The creator and host of the chart-topping series — The Mel Robbins Podcast — started her career as a criminal defense attorney before pivoting to self-help speaking after her 2011 TEDx Talk went viral.

The talk, titled “How to Stop Screwing Yourself Over”, has now been viewed more than 33 million times and Robbins has written more than 10 books inspired by her journey of becoming more confident and fulfilled.

Her theories — from the “five-second rule” to the “high five habit” — aim to improve the lives of others, with fans praising her no-nonsense and frank approach to advice.

Her latest, the “let them” theory, has taken on a life of its own on social media, with videos of Robbins explaining the mantra garnering millions of views. Some enthusiasts even have tattoos of the motto. She has since released her book on the matter, The Let Them Theory, in December 2024, which has been on The New York Times best sellers list for 15 weeks.

For the uninitiated, “let them” is all about releasing control and detaching from the need to change or manage other people’s actions, opinions, and choices. Sounds blissful, but you may be wondering whether it works in practice. Here’s where to buy the book and subscribe to the principle.

Read more: Best fantasy books for otherworldly escapism

‘The Let Them Theory’ by Mel Robbins, published by Hay House: Was $29.99, now $15.68, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Described as a “life-changing tool that millions of people can’t stop talking about”, Robbins’ book The Let Them Theory provides you with the apparatus to use the tool day-to-day. Robbins argues that the key to happiness, love, and success lies in those two simple words.

If you’re feeling stuck, overwhelmed, or frustrated, she claims that the problem isn’t you, instead the power that you give to other people. According to Robbins, “let them” will set you free.

Using her signature no-nonsense, science-backed approach that has made her name, Robbins’ latest book shows how you can apply the mantra to eight key areas of your life. Complete with anecdotes from her own life and relevant research in psychology, neuroscience, relationships, and ancient wisdom, it promises to help you unlock your full potential.