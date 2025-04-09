11 best fantasy books for otherworldly escapism

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Whether you’re already a fan of all things fantasy or have found yourself wondering what all the hype is about — especially in regard to some of the biggest book releases and trending titles on TikTok’s #BookTok — it can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming when deciding which fantasy book to pick up.
“Fantasy has always been a popular genre but, in the past few years, we have seen the genre increase significantly in sales and popularity,” says Jen Barrett, UK Kindle direct publishing lead at Amazon. “A lot of this can be attributed to the influence of BookTok, which is showing no sign of slowing down. For example, romantasy (a specific fantasy sub-genre) has dominated Amazon’s most-sold charts.”
While fantasy has made its way into other genres, such as romance and horror, Barrett adds that fantasy books are also usually part of a wider series, which allows readers to spend more time with characters and intricate world-building. “Because of this, a stronger connection is made between readers and characters (as well as the authors), which then leads to fans investing into several full series,” she says.
Various fantasy book adaptations for the screen over the past few years have also reignited the genre’s popularity, including Suzanne Collins’s young adult dystopian fantasy series The Hunger Games, and Prime Video’s series The Rings of Power, which is set on perhaps one of the most iconic fantasy books, The Lord of the Rings by JRR Tolkien.
That’s just scratching the surface, though, when it comes to the best fantasy books to discover. So, whether you already enjoy fantasies and are looking for your next great read or you don’t really know where to begin, we’ve put together our list of the best fantasy books while taking into consideration a variety of different sub-genres.
While this list is by no means exhaustive — there are literally thousands of incredible fantasy books to choose from — we’ve done the research, and a whole lot of reading, to take the hassle out of deciding which fantasy to read next.
Our reviewer not only picked up some of the most popular reads from the genre but also flipped through hundreds of books to seek out the ones with the best storytelling, world-building, characters, sub-genres, and tropes, focusing on the ones that kept them engaged the whole way through.
They also assessed how the story flowed as a whole, as well as how accessible the writing was — whether you’ve been reading fantasy fiction for years or are new to the genre.
Most importantly, we looked for fantasy books and stories that stuck with them long after they had closed the book on the final page.
You may already be a fan of the TV adaptation, but whether you’ve watched it or not, the Game Of Thrones series by George RR Martin truly encapsulates everything you could possibly want from the fantasy genre. With plenty of magic, battles, prophecies, supernatural creatures, and, of course, dragons, its fantasy elements unfurl gradually to draw you in. As do the expertly conceived characters, who you’ll be rooting for and abhorring in equal measure. Some of the storylines will be familiar to viewers of the hit TV show, but as you might expect, the first book in the series delves deeper into the motivations and undercurrents of what is happening in the characters’ lives.
Once you’ve immersed yourself in the world of Westeros, there are four additional books — with two being split into two parts — to make your way through. Plus, the series has always been a seven-part series, according to the author, with two additional books planned for the future. You might not want to hold your breath for their release anytime soon, though.
A novel that’s gone viral (to say the least) on #BookTok and beyond, Sarah J Maas’s A Court of Thorns and Roses is a world of fairies (or faeries, as she pens them) split across the seven ‘courts’ of the realm of Prythian. The book hones in on Feyre — the human protagonist — who ends up entwined in the immortal life of Lord Tamlin, the high-fae ruler of the spring court.
The tale is jam-packed with vivid landscapes, romance, magic, and twists and turns galore. It’s a page-turner at every stage and the ultimate post-work escapism, without the requirement for the utmost concentration as with the likes of Tolkien’s The Hobbit.
From the moment you cross ‘the wall’ into the land of the fae, you’ll be locked in for the subsequent four books, with another one on the way. However, we wouldn’t read too speedily, as the upcoming book is not due until late 2025 or early 2026, according to some rumors.
Much like A Game Of Thrones, this book also ticks many of the boxes for fantasy readers. The most impressive attribute of this particular fantasy epic is the highly developed setting and historical backstory. It really does feel like a fully developed and storied world right off the bat. The story itself revolves around a bitter and deadly division between the east and the west kingdoms — with one worshipping and living alongside dragons and the other fearful and murderous towards them. The east and west also happen to have vastly different religious beliefs, causing plenty of friction between the two camps.
The book follows a number of compelling and interesting characters, with women being at the forefront, instead of in supporting or degraded roles, as they can often be in certain fantasy tales. Even at more than 800 pages long, the pacing works well to keep readers engaged the whole way through. Plus, its follow-up book, A Day of Fallen Night ($14.12, Amazon.com), is just as absorbing.
Have you ever wondered what it might be like to live forever? Well, that’s the exact predicament the titular Addie LaRue finds herself in after making a deal with the devil. There’s just one catch — she is cursed to be forgotten by every single person she meets — her only companion over the years being the devil, who pays her a visit every year on the anniversary of their pact. That is, until we find Addie in a second-hand bookshop in current-day New York, where she meets someone who actually remembers her.
This story stayed with us for a long time, thanks to the impactful writing. The first third of the book is particularly strong, as we see Addie adapt to her new life. It also has a transportive nature to it, as we follow Addie around the world and during a number of different time periods. In addition to this, there is a frisson of romance running throughout the story, which fans of the romance genre, or romantasy (romance-fantasy) more generally, will no doubt enjoy.
Even though quite a few of the books on this list could be appropriate for young adult readers, we recommend picking up the Six of Crows duology, with the first book immediately piquing their interest. Following a motley crew of six teenagers, the plot revolves around a high-stakes heist. What works particularly well is the alternating points of view as the story is parcelled out through the third-person perspectives of eight different characters. In doing so, it doesn’t draw you away from the action at all and gives you an insight into some of the hallmark themes from fantasy fiction, such as redemption, vengeance, and, of course, friendship. We have a feeling that once you’ve read the first book, you’ll be dropping everything to ensure you continue with the second, to see how everything comes to a close.
Six of Crows also comes from the same author of the Shadow and Bone series, with the two taking place in the same universe. So, if you’ve read one or the other, you should find some commonalities and a similar writing style in both.
After originally being independently published and quickly gaining cult status among fantasy and romance readers, Quicksilver by Callie Hart has finally had a traditional hardback release here in the UK. But many may already be familiar with this romantasy, as it can be read as part of the Kindle Unlimited subscription.
If you happen to be a fan of romance books and some of the tropes that come along with that genre, Quicksilver deftly handles enemies to lovers, forced proximity, and found family. Plus, there’s plenty of great banter, tension, and steamy scenes – if that’s what you’re looking for from a great romantasy. In terms of the fantastical elements, magic plays a central role, with the character Saeris determining how to deal with her newfound abilities. There’s also plenty of adventure, and the ending sets it up for a sequel. So, if you’re looking for the perfect entryway into the world of romantasy, this is definitely the book to grab.
While Stephen King is perhaps best known for his horror books, his dystopian fantasy The Stand is undoubtedly one of his very best. Just try not to be put off by its frankly intimidating size. At more than 1,200 pages, it is one of the lengthier fantasy books currently on the market, but despite this, it truly is a must-read both when it comes to King’s back catalogue and the fantasy genre more generally.
The Stand feels all the more timely, given the recent worldwide pandemic, with this story taking place after a flu wipes out most of the population. It’s the diverse set of characters and punchy beginning that really draw you in. It blends King’s trademark horror brilliantly with a battle of good versus evil. It may not have high fantasy, like some of the other books on this list, but it does have some elements that fantasy or general readers will certainly recognize and enjoy.
Given that so many fantasy books are pretty hefty, it’s always refreshing to find one that still manages to integrate an impressive amount of world-building and character development across fewer pages. That’s just what you get with Six Scorched Roses by Carissa Broadbent. Taking inspiration from the classic fairytale Beauty and the Beast, it doesn’t feel truncated or like a short story in the slightest and that is definitely in part thanks to its excellent pacing and character progression.
Brilliantly blending magic and vampires, the book follows Lilith, who makes a deal with a vampire to find a cure for the mysterious illness that plagues her and her hometown. As you might expect, things don’t exactly go to plan, particularly when what seemed like a simple transaction becomes more complicated when the two characters start to fall for one another (we enjoyed the chemistry between them).
While this is a standalone novella, it is set within Broadbent’s Crowns of Nyaxia universe, so if you enjoy this book, you can certainly continue with that series.
As one of the most notable names in the world of fantasy fiction, Sarah J Maas has three popular series to choose from: A Court of Thorns and Roses (see above), Crescent City, and Throne of Glass. The latter is made up of seven books in total, with the series following the story of a teenage assassin who also happens to be one of our all-time favourite female leads. Over the course of eight books — without giving away any spoilers — secrets are unearthed, magic, mystery, and monsters abound, and we watch Celaena grow and develop as the books progress. If anything, the books and stories get better and better as you make your way through them.
While it isn’t technically a young adult book, it is suitable for people aged 14 and over and could be the perfect way to get into the fantasy genre more generally. Essentially, we have a feeling that once you’ve read one Sarah J Maas book, you’ll quickly be adding the rest of her back catalogue to your list in no time.
It all depends on what you’re looking for from your fantasy books — are you looking to explore a specific sub-genre? Or are you dipping your feet into the world of fantasy for the very first time and looking for an accessible way to do so? While we’d recommend every book on this list, the A Song of Ice and Fire series by George RR Martin ticks many of the boxes for fantasy readers.
If you want to get stuck into another great series, we highly recommend either Sarah J Maas’s Throne of Glass or A Court of Thorns and Roses. If you’d prefer a stand-alone fantasy book, in a genre where series are often the norm, The Stand by Stephen King is a standout.
