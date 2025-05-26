Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Best Buy Memorial Day sale is live and is running until June 5. You can currently save on appliances, TVs, consoles, cell phones, home security, and more.

There are a lot of deals to sift through, which is why I’ve done the hard work for you. I’ve covered lots of Memorial Day sales, and I’ve tracked prices on the best products for the best part of a decade. I’ve personally tested hundreds of products, so I know exactly which deals are worth it — and which discounts are too good to be true.

Current highlights from Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale include $210 off the HP 14-inch Chromebook (was $999.99, now $799.99, Bestbuy.com), $100 off the iPad Pro 11-inch (was $999, now $899, Bestbuy.com) and savings on the Beats studio pro wireless headphones (was $349, now $199.99, Bestbuy.com).

Keep scrolling for the best deals I’ve spotted so far.

When do Memorial Day sales start in 2025?

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 26, with plenty of dropping over the long weekend from May 23.

Best deals in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale

Microsoft Surface laptop: Was $999.99, now $799.99, Bestbuy.com

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

Tech critic Steve Hogarty loves this laptop. He says: “The minimalist design, unified and streamlined software, and premium build quality all scream top-tier, with none of the usual bloatware and tacked-on apps found in other high-end Windows laptops.” It drags a little on old software and some video games, but Steve says, “The vast majority of users will enjoy truly impressive battery life and supercharged performance with everyday tasks like web browsing, creative work, and entertainment”.

LG 27.2 side-by-side refrigerator: Was $1,721.99, now $1,399.99, Bestbuy.com

open image in gallery ( LG )

This is a great example of the sort of deals you can expect from Best Buy in its Memorial Day sale: a big $322 discount on this refrigerator. Full disclosure, we haven’t tested this, but from the specs, it has all you need. It’s nothing fancy, but it holds a lot of food and has an effective ice maker.

iPad Pro 11-inch: Was $999, now $899, Bestbuy.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

You can save $100 on the iPad Pro, which launched last year with the latest M4 chipset, giving it the best performance of any tablet in Apple’s range. In his review of the 2024 iPad Pro, tech critic David called it “monstrously powerful” and “slimmer than an iPod Nano”.

Nixon D7500 DSLR 4k: Was $1,499, now $899.99, Bestbuy.com

open image in gallery ( Best buy )

Whether you’re looking to pick up a new hobby or want the best way to capture all your summer memories this year, this Nikon deal is worth considering. Right now, you can save a huge $600 off this state-of-the-art video camera. This camera comes equipped with an 18-140mm VR lens, allowing you to capture everything from wide-angle shots to portraits and distant subjects. Its powerful 20.9-megapixel sensor, paired with the EXPEED 5 image processor, ensures sharp detail and exceptional accuracy. Built with durability in mind, the Nikon D7500 is designed to withstand daily use.

Beats studio pro wireless headphones: Was $349, now $199.99, Bestbuy.com

open image in gallery ( Beats )

Apple sub-brand Beats offers cheaper alternatives to the AirPods Max (was $549.99, now $479.99, Bestbuy.com). In senior tech critic Alex Lee’s review of the headphones, he considered them “just about better [than the AirPods Max] in terms of sound” and praised the headphones’ lossless audio when connected to the iPhone with USB-C.

Blink Outdoor 4 5-Camera Security System: Was $399.99, now $199.99, Bestbuy.com

open image in gallery ( Blink )

If you’re looking to enhance your home security, Best Buy is currently offering the Blink Outdoor 4 5-Camera Security System for a huge 50 percent off. The system includes five wireless cameras that deliver 1080p HD video, two-way audio, and up to two years of battery life. With easy installation and compatibility with Alexa, it's an ideal way to monitor your property without the hassle.

Ooni koda 12: Was $399, now $319.20, Bestbuy.com

open image in gallery ( best-pizza-oven-ooni-koda-12.png )

Just “90 seconds of cooking gave us a 12in pizza with the perfect blend of oozing cheese and crispy toppings, as well as lovely charring around the well-puffed crust”, noted our review of the Ooni koda 12. The set-up and portable design were praised. Snap yours up now while it has $80 off.

LG smart front load washer: Was $1,299.99, now $899.99, Bestbuy.com

open image in gallery ( LG )

Front-load washers are a mostly European phenomenon, but they’re becoming more popular here in the States. They’re more water- and energy-efficient, and you can stack a dryer on top of them to help save space in your laundry room. This smart washer has a powerful steam mode for hygiene and reducing wrinkles in your clothes.

Beats pill portable speaker: Was $149, now $99, Bestbuy.com

open image in gallery ( Best Buy )

This Beats Bluetooth speaker now has more than 30 percent off. Of the tech brand’s range, this is the most advanced version of the model. Lightweight and powerful, it’ll fill any space with sound thanks to a bigger bass and better tonality across the audio spectrum. And that 24-hour battery life means there’s no stopping the party.

What were the best deals last year?

Best Buy always has great open-box deals. Best Buy resells display models and items returned by other customers at big discounts. While the product isn’t brand new, it still works as well as it should.

However, Best Buy’s biggest draw is its deals on large and small appliances. The brand cuts thousands of dollars off washer-dryers, fridges, and chest freezers. It’s a great way to save on what’s usually a pretty boring, painful expense, and there are already some deals on offer. Right now, you can grab an LG French Door refrigerator for $700 off (was $3,599, now $1,799.99, Bestbuy.com).

More exciting is that there are usually deals on grills, too. If you need to revamp your large appliances, Best Buy is a great choice, particularly for pellet smokers.

There will be good deals on kitchen appliances. Baking obsessives should note that Best Buy is often the best place to grab a KitchenAid stand mixer during the sales. I’ve seen KitchenAid mixers drop to their lowest prices on Best Buy, but the catch is that these deals are only available for a short window.

But while the appliance deals will be great, don’t sleep on the tech. Best Buy usually has a few good tech deals. Last year, we saw a big sale on the MacBook Air M2 (was $899, now $799, Bestbuy.com), which dropped from its original price of $1,099 to $849 at Best Buy. However, the brand is best known for its discounts on TVs. The Insignia 75-inch f30 series HD 4K smart Fire TV had a big discount last year, and the smaller 55-inch model is already on sale (was $349.99, now $199.99, Bestbuy.com).