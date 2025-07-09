How to get Audible for free this Amazon Prime Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Calling all book lovers and audiobook enthusiasts, Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and the online giant has an unmissable deal that will get you a full membership to Audible completely free for three months.

With an Audible membership, you’ll be able to dip into its library of more than 400,000 titles spanning bestsellers and new releases, as well as podcasts, audio dramas, and Audible Originals.

The three-month free trial deal gets you one free title every month for three months. After that, it’s $14.95 per month, but if you cancel your three-month trial before the end of your first three months, you won’t have to pay anything.

As well as the Audible deal, Amazon is busy slashing prices on everything from Apple AirPods Pro (the earbuds are currently the lowest they’ve ever been) to beauty, but if it’s Audible you want, here’s how you can get the free three-month membership.

Audible: Was $14.95 per month, now free for 3 months, Audible.com

Audiobook subscription service Audible is currently free for three months for Amazon Prime subscribers who’ve never had Audible before (or haven’t been a member in the last 12 months). You can listen to thousands of select Audible Originals, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Once your trial period comes to an end, an Audible subscription will cost $14.95 each month, which will pay for one audiobook (each month) as well as the above. The offer will end on July 31, so you’ve still got plenty of time to subscribe after Prime Day ends.