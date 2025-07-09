How to get Audible for free this Amazon Prime Day
You’ll save yourself $45 by signing up now
Calling all book lovers and audiobook enthusiasts, Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and the online giant has an unmissable deal that will get you a full membership to Audible completely free for three months.
With an Audible membership, you’ll be able to dip into its library of more than 400,000 titles spanning bestsellers and new releases, as well as podcasts, audio dramas, and Audible Originals.
The three-month free trial deal gets you one free title every month for three months. After that, it’s $14.95 per month, but if you cancel your three-month trial before the end of your first three months, you won’t have to pay anything.
As well as the Audible deal, Amazon is busy slashing prices on everything from Apple AirPods Pro (the earbuds are currently the lowest they’ve ever been) to beauty, but if it’s Audible you want, here’s how you can get the free three-month membership.
Audible: Was $14.95 per month, now free for 3 months, Audible.com
Audiobook subscription service Audible is currently free for three months for Amazon Prime subscribers who’ve never had Audible before (or haven’t been a member in the last 12 months). You can listen to thousands of select Audible Originals, podcasts, and audiobooks.
Once your trial period comes to an end, an Audible subscription will cost $14.95 each month, which will pay for one audiobook (each month) as well as the above. The offer will end on July 31, so you’ve still got plenty of time to subscribe after Prime Day ends.