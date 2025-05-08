The AirPods Pro 2 have been reduced to just $169 — here’s how to snag them
The best earbuds Apple makes have a saving of $70 across most retailers
If your earbuds have just given up the ghost, I’ve got some good news because I’ve just spotted Apple’s best wireless earbuds at one of their lowest prices of $169.
Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy have slashed the AirPods Pro 2 by $70. While this doesn’t take them back to their Black Friday sale price (when they were $153.99), this is still a good offer worth snagging while you can.
Despite being older than the newer AirPods 4, and rumors circulating around the AirPods Pro 3, the AirPods Pro 2 have superior noise cancellation and better sound quality. They’re my go-to earbuds for everyday use, and while they pair seamlessly with Apple devices, they’re compatible with Android phones and anything else with a Bluetooth connection.
While they may be reduced this low during the Memorial Day sales, I’d hate for you to lose out. Keep reading for why The Independent’s tech team thinks they’re a worthy investment.
Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was $249, now $169, Amazon.com
As well as having spectacular sound and noise-cancelling, the AirPods Pro 2 feature the best battery life on any AirPods. “The case now includes Apple’s U1 chip, which means you can use the Find My app on your iPhone to locate it when you’ve misplaced it,” said The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan in his review.
Unlike the AirPods 4, there are also touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage. You can save $70 with this deal at Amazon.