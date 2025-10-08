The AirPods 4 have plummeted to just $89 for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon’s second and final Prime Day of the year has arrived, and if you’re seeking out new Apple gear, there are massive reductions on the tech giant’s iPads, Apple Watches and more. But the one thing I’ve thrown into my shopping cart are the AirPods 4.

Down from $129 to an all-time low of just $89, the base AirPods 4 sound superb, fit comfortably and run on the same H2 chip as the AirPods Pro 3, meaning they’ve inherited many of the same iOS 26 features, including improved voice clarity and studio-quality audio recording.

That price won’t hang around for long though. With Apple gear rarely seeing this kind of discount, especially on its newest generation, this is one of the best headphones deals you’ll find this Prime Day. Here’s where to grab them before Amazon pulls the plug.

Apple AirPods 4 Launched in September last year, the AirPods 4 replace the second-generation model with a more ergonomic fit, a smaller charging case and richer sound. Better still, thanks to that upgraded H2 chip, you can now nod or shake your head to answer or reject calls, enjoy clearer audio when recording videos or taking calls on your iPhone, and use your AirPods as a remote camera control. I’ve loved being able to squeeze the stem to snap group pictures from afar. While these ones don’t come with active noise cancellation, the AirPods 4 with ANC (was $179, now $119, Amazon.com) have also been discounted for Prime Day. The earbuds with active noise cancellation can use Apple’s fancy new live translation features. $129 $89 from Amazon.com Prices may vary

