Discover two irresistible Italian red wines with exclusive savings this winter

Hannah Twiggs
Food & Drink Edtior
Friday 06 December 2024 09:15 EST
Winter calls for red wine with enough body and heft to cut through the darkest nights
Winter calls for red wine with enough body and heft to cut through the darkest nights (Getty/iStock)

It’s that time of year again, when the chill outside makes you want to retreat indoors, light every candle you own and pour something warming into a proper glass. Winter calls for a certain kind of wine – red, of course, with enough body and heft to cut through the darkest nights, but not so heavy it makes you feel like you’ve been knocked out with a mulled wine mallet. It’s a delicate balance, but when you find it, well, that’s magic.

This is the season for wines with a story. Not just any reds, but ones that have earnt their richness through history, tradition and a touch of artistry. Think of the wines that take a little longer to make, that don’t rush themselves to the shelf. Wines like those from Tinazzi, a family-run operation whose roots stretch back to 1968 in the Veneto region of northern Italy. The Tinazzi family has spent decades perfecting their craft, balancing respect for their heritage with a sense of innovation that keeps their wines fresh and exciting.

What sets them apart isn’t just the wine, though it’s undeniably good. It’s the way they approach the whole process. Sustainability isn’t a buzzword here; it’s in the DNA. Organic vineyards, meticulous attention to quality and a knack for blending modernity with old-world charm make Tinazzi wines feel special. And when it comes to winter warmers, they’ve got two absolute standouts: the Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore Montere 2021 and the Amarone della Valpolicella La Bastia 2019.

Let’s start with the Ripasso. Often nicknamed a “baby Amarone”, Ripasso wines have all the vibrancy and freshness of Valpolicella, but with an extra layer of depth and texture thanks to a clever trick: they’re “repassed” over the leftover grape skins from Amarone production. It’s a bit like turning up the volume on a song you already love. Tinazzi’s 2021 version is everything you want on a cold night – juicy, rich and ridiculously drinkable. Bright cherries and raspberries burst onto the palate, before settling into warming notes of plum and coffee. Whether it’s a Friday night pizza or a proper roast lamb, this one’s your new best friend.

And then there’s the Amarone. Where Ripasso is approachable and fun, Amarone is the serious sibling – the one that knows how to impress without even trying. Tinazzi’s La Bastia 2019 has already picked up a glittering 98 points from Italian wine guru Luca Maroni, and one sip will tell you why. It’s indulgent without being over the top, with layers of black figs, cherry liqueur and a little hit of mocha on the finish. This is the kind of wine you want to save for the good glasses and the best company. Or maybe just keep it for yourself. No judgment.

Tinazzi’s wines have a way of making you feel like you’re treating yourself, even if they’re not priced like it. And isn’t that what winter drinking should be about? As the nights get longer and the temperature drops, you’ll want these bottles within arm’s reach. Trust me, they’re worth it.

Tinazzi Ca’ de' Rocchi Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore Montere 2021

  • Country: Italy
  • Region: Veneto
  • Grapes: Corvina , Rondinella
  • ABV: 14%
  • Closure: Cork
  • Style: Rich full red
  • Why we love it
    • Value for money
    • Versatile pairing
    • Layered flavour profile
    • Approachable
    • Thoughtful craftsmanship

This is one of those wines that sneaks up on you. At first sip, you think, “Ah, a nice, easy red”. Then it unfolds, and suddenly you’re halfway through the bottle wondering where all this complexity came from. Bright cherries and raspberries dominate the first act – so juicy and lively you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s trying to make you feel summery in November. But then come the plums, prunes and a soft nudge of coffee bitterness that remind you this is a proper winter warmer.

The Ripasso technique here is textbook: those leftover Amarone skins bring a lovely richness without tipping into overwhelming. It’s medium-bodied, which makes it versatile – equally at home with a casual Friday pizza or a slow-cooked lamb shoulder on Sunday. The tannins? Polished and smooth, giving just enough grip to keep things interesting without overshadowing the fruit.

It’s a wine that doesn’t try too hard but wins you over anyway. A “baby Amarone” by name, sure, but it’s got enough character to stand on its own two feet. And at this price? You’re getting far more than you bargained for.

  1.  £24 from Perfectcellar.com
Tinazzi Ca’ de’ Rocchi Amarone della Valpolicella La Bastia 2019

  • Country: Italy
  • Region: Veneto
  • Grapes: Corvina , Rondinella
  • ABV: 15%
  • Closure: Cork
  • Style: Rich full red
  • Why we love it
    • Award-winning quality
    • Rich and indulgent
    • Ageing potential
    • Balanced elegance
    • Ideal for special occasions

Some wines make an entrance, and this Amarone does so with all the drama of an opening night at La Scala. The garnet-red hue hints at its opulence, and the nose confirms it: cherries both fresh and dried, a touch of aged balsamic and a swirl of mocha that feels like it’s straight out of a café in Verona.

The palate, though, is where it really dazzles. There’s richness, yes – big notes of figs, cherries soaked in something dangerously boozy and a caramel warmth that wraps around you like a good scarf. But it’s also got a freshness, a lift that keeps it from being cloying. The finish? Dry, tangy and elegant, like a parting bow that leaves you wanting more.

This is not a shy wine, nor is it one for Tuesday night leftovers. It demands your attention and deserves to be paired with something equally indulgent – game, braised beef, or even just your best charcuterie spread. At 98 points from Luca Maroni, it’s not hard to see why it’s being called one of the standouts of the vintage. It’s a wine that knows exactly how good it is – and drinks like it.

  1.  £43 from Perfectcellar.com
