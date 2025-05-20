Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With running apps, coaches, run clubs and specialist gear on the rise, now might just be the best time to get into running. Whether you have your sights set on a marathon or you simply want to up your fitness game and your only competition is yourself, running is a great way to find community, get fit and focus on your longevity.

A leading study on cardio showed that running a short course, or even walking it on a regular basis can add years to your life and keep you vital for years to come. Plus, the run club might soon replace the pub, as thousands of people are turning to social running for community, mental health support and a way to reconnect with family and friends.

If you’re not sure where to get started with running, or what to train for, you’ll be pleased to hear that Decathlon has relaunched its RunDays.

More than 15,000 people joined the brand’s RunDays and PlayDays last year so they’re back on the road taking fun runs to cities across the UK this summer. The RunDays will take place in Leeds, Edinburgh, Sheffield, London, Southampton and a host of other cities so there’s bound to be a run you can take part in close by.

Decathlon are experts when it comes to running but they also know that running can quickly become an expensive hobby. Customers who sign up for the family-friendly 5k run for £5 will also receive a goodie bag packed with running essentials and mementos.

You’ll get everything you need to take part including a Kiprun race t-shirt, a Tenzing energy drink (or water) and a natural energy bar from Trek. You’ll also find a medal in your goodie bag and a £5 voucher to use in Decathlon stores. The voucher means you essentially get your sign up fee back – which is already very affordable at just £5.

The idea behind the RunDays is to get more people moving, whatever your level of fitness. Decathlon and Kiprun are on a mission to inspire active lifestyles and fun days out.

So, whether you're an athlete, new to the game, a busy parent, an enthusiast, or just looking to join a like-minded local sport community, the perfect summer day out awaits you, as well as a bag of free running gear.

Not into running? Decathlon’s PlayDays might be more up your street. Sports activities, classes, challenges and even beach days and camping days are on the agenda to get you and the whole family outside and moving.

Find out more about RunDays dates and cities near you and sign up for the family-friendly 5k here.

