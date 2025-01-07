Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Stay comfortable during frosty rides, with the latest thermal tops from Assos, Castelli and more
They say winter miles equal summer smiles. In other words, braving the cold and dark now will help you enjoy your bike when warmer days finally return. As inconvenient as it sounds, this is the reality for most cyclists.
Unless you’re one of the lucky few in places such as Mallorca or some other Mediterranean cycling haven, frosty rides are simply part of the deal. Riding in crisp winter air can actually be surprisingly enjoyable – as long as you’re kitted out correctly, starting with a quality long-sleeved winter jersey.
Unlike lightweight, breathable summer jerseys, winter versions are all about warmth and insulation. They’re thicker and heavier, with full-length sleeves, and often feature ‘zoned’ construction, where specific fabrics provide wind protection in certain areas, without sacrificing ventilation where it’s needed. Some options even cross into jacket territory, using more substantial materials and roomier cuts to allow for unencumbered layering.
Whether jersey or jacket, a good winter layer keeps your core insulated from the cold while letting perspiration escape. This helps regulate body temperature, letting you stay in the saddle longer, even when the temperature drops.
Keep scrolling for our pick of the best men’s winter cycling jerseys and jackets that will make chilly rides more bearable.
Our tester, based on the wild and windy Northumberland coast, is a self-confessed cycling addict. He’s out at least five times a week, whatever the weather. With a one-year-old child to contend with, this often means he’s forced to ride in the wee small hours when the temperature is at its least forgiving.
Each jersey and jacket in this round-up was worn (paired with a long-sleeved base layer) for at least a full week’s worth of rides (approximately 150 miles) in temperatures between 0C and 10C.
Our expert reviewer looked for a comfortable on-bike fit, easily accessible pockets, low-light visibility (either in the form of reflective details or high-vis colours), warmth and some degree of wind protection. He found all of these things and more in the options listed below.
Paddy Maddison is an outdoor enthusiast and, more importantly, a keen cyclist, as such, he’s in the know when it comes to the kit that will help his rides a more enjoyable experience. Having researched a variety of different cycling jerseys and tested them on the wild and windy Northumberland coast, you can trust that his picks are a worthy addition to your collection.
Decathlon’s in-house brand, Van Rysel, has been raising its profile of late. Last year saw the label sponsoring the AG2R pro-cycling team in the World Tour’s biggest races, and if the kit is good enough for the likes of Ben O’Connor and Felix Gall, it’s good enough for us.
Van Rysel’s USP is that it’s cheap – really cheap – but, as is often the case with Decathlon’s various cycling products, that doesn’t necessarily equate to poor quality. For the money, this is the best winter cycling layer you could hope to find, offering windproof fabric, mapped construction for warmth and breathability where needed, and a comfortable fit, all for the outrageously low price of £35. Is it the flashiest, coolest, most innovative layer on the market? No but, at this price, who cares?
What matters is that the RC100 does a solid job of keeping out the cold for leisure riders and commuters alike. In short, it’s a no-fuss, practical option for those looking to stay comfortable, without breaking the bank. It’s just a shame it’s only available in black, even if it does have plenty of reflective details.
There are two main problems posed by bike commutes in winter: cold and poor visibility. The Altura nightvision long-sleeve jersey tackles both of these issues in one affordable package. This jersey’s thermal fabric has a fleecy lining to keep you warm, while the neon green colour and reflective panels on the front and back make you stand out in low-light conditions.
Fit-wise, it’s definitely geared toward casual commuters rather than aerodynamically concerned roadies but it’s still semi-fitted, with plenty of room for layers underneath. Three rear pockets give ample storage for essentials, and a zipped pocket secures valuables such as keys or a credit card.
Castelli is no stranger to a quality piece of cold-weather kit. The Italian brand’s ‘gabba’ softshell jersey was revolutionary when it first launched, offering protection from foul weather in a form-fitting, aerodynamic package. This jacket is essentially the gabba’s long-sleeved descendant, taking the same tech and fundamental design that makes the short-sleeved version great, and building upon it for colder, harsher conditions.
The jacket has a trim fit that hugs the body without restriction, meaning you can almost forget you have it on when you’re riding. It uses Gore-Tex infinum fabric, which offers a winning mix of wind and water resistance, without sacrificing breathability. This is bolstered by a water-resistant zipper and reflective details for riding in poor conditions when road spray is abundant and visibility is anything but. Yes, it’s expensive but if you’re a die-hard rider who doesn’t want to let the harshest winter conditions get between you and the road, it is, in our opinion, the best option out there.
We’ve been fans of British brand Albion since its inception – largely due to its commitment to sustainability but also because it makes great kit for bad weather. Albion is a label built by endurance riders who push their bikes, bodies and kit to the limits, and this shows in the design and build quality of the brand’s products.
The traverse long-sleeve jersey is all about sustainable warmth and comfort. Crafted from recycled polyester with a soft, fleecy lining, it’s made to keep you warm and comfortable during long days in the saddle. It’s a little thinner than some of the other winter options we tested but it works well on milder days or when paired with a merino base layer during chilly rides. We particularly liked the unique mesh ‘tunnel’ pocket to the rear, which is great for housing a jacket, gloves or overshoes. It also features a zip pocket to the chest and another at the rear.
Continuing the long-standing DHB tradition of offering exceptional value for money, this is a fantastic jersey that outperforms similar products twice its price. Complete with a comfortable yet aerodynamic fit, Bluesign-approved Italian thermal fabric and excellent breathability, it might not be the most exciting jersey from an aesthetic standpoint but, as far as performance goes, it’s hard to fault. The temperature regulation is great, too – we tested it in temperatures of less than 5C, without getting too cold, and upwards of 12C, without overheating.
If you’re seeking maximum value for money, this is about as good as it gets. It’s not the cheapest on the list but, in terms of the level of quality on offer, it certainly provides bang for your buck.
For cyclists who want the absolute pinnacle of engineering, no matter the price, Assos is the brand to know. Born in the Swiss mountains, this is a label that pours huge amounts of time and money into the research, development and design of its products, including producing cutting-edge proprietary fabrics and optimising every minute detail for on-bike performance. The mille GT hashoogi jacket is one of Assos’s latest creations, and it’s a fantastic piece of kit to have at your disposal when the cold weather hits.
The jacket’s primary fabric is both stormproof and breathable, allowing heat to escape while keeping the elements at bay. A carefully tailored fit accommodates base layers comfortably while maintaining a streamlined silhouette, and the raw-cut cuffs ensure a seamless feel with gloves. There are also thoughtfully placed reflective accents, to improve visibility during dreary weather, and a nice high-cut collar that we found negated the need for a neck warmer on all but the absolute coldest of days.
With its combination of insulation, flexibility, and wind protection, this jacket is an ideal choice for dedicated and deep-pocketed riders pushing through winter’s toughest conditions.
Hailing from Denmark, Pas Normal Studios is a brand that knows a thing or two about cycling in cold conditions. This winter-ready jersey features a cleverly mapped construction for warmth and ventilation, with a Swiss-made wind- and water-resistant fabric on the front, and a highly breathable fleece on the back. We’re big fans of the fit, too – it’s a close-cut ‘race’ fit that’s sleek and aerodynamic, but not at the expense of comfort.
Speaking of expense, Pas Normal Studios isn’t exactly famous for low prices but it is well known for its stylish minimalist aesthetic. With that in mind, this jersey is best suited to those who value clean looks and thoughtful design above pinching pennies.
It’s hard to beat Van Rysel’s RC100 jacket for the price. It’s a warm, well-fitting layer that has everything the average cyclist needs, without breaking the bank. It’s just a pity it’s only available in black. For those looking to spend a bit more, Assos’s and Castilli’s options are both phenomenal in terms of quality, comfort and performance. Yes, the price is much higher but we’d wager they’ll last much longer, so, it’s worth the extra money if you put in a lot of miles.
