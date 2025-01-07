They say winter miles equal summer smiles. In other words, braving the cold and dark now will help you enjoy your bike when warmer days finally return. As inconvenient as it sounds, this is the reality for most cyclists.

Unless you’re one of the lucky few in places such as Mallorca or some other Mediterranean cycling haven, frosty rides are simply part of the deal. Riding in crisp winter air can actually be surprisingly enjoyable – as long as you’re kitted out correctly, starting with a quality long-sleeved winter jersey.

Unlike lightweight, breathable summer jerseys, winter versions are all about warmth and insulation. They’re thicker and heavier, with full-length sleeves, and often feature ‘zoned’ construction, where specific fabrics provide wind protection in certain areas, without sacrificing ventilation where it’s needed. Some options even cross into jacket territory, using more substantial materials and roomier cuts to allow for unencumbered layering.

Whether jersey or jacket, a good winter layer keeps your core insulated from the cold while letting perspiration escape. This helps regulate body temperature, letting you stay in the saddle longer, even when the temperature drops.

Keep scrolling for our pick of the best men’s winter cycling jerseys and jackets that will make chilly rides more bearable.

How we tested

open image in gallery The jerseys were tested during temperatures of between 0-10C ( Paddy Maddison/The Independent )

Our tester, based on the wild and windy Northumberland coast, is a self-confessed cycling addict. He’s out at least five times a week, whatever the weather. With a one-year-old child to contend with, this often means he’s forced to ride in the wee small hours when the temperature is at its least forgiving.

Each jersey and jacket in this round-up was worn (paired with a long-sleeved base layer) for at least a full week’s worth of rides (approximately 150 miles) in temperatures between 0C and 10C.

Our expert reviewer looked for a comfortable on-bike fit, easily accessible pockets, low-light visibility (either in the form of reflective details or high-vis colours), warmth and some degree of wind protection. He found all of these things and more in the options listed below.

Why you should trust us

Paddy Maddison is an outdoor enthusiast and, more importantly, a keen cyclist, as such, he’s in the know when it comes to the kit that will help his rides a more enjoyable experience. Having researched a variety of different cycling jerseys and tested them on the wild and windy Northumberland coast, you can trust that his picks are a worthy addition to your collection.

The best men’s winter cycling jerseys for 2025 are: