Calling all cat lovers, Lego has unveiled a brand-new orange cat that you’ll want to get your paws on – and it’s available to pre-order now.

While there’s been a lot of chatter around Lego’s new sensor-enhanced smart bricks (which were tested out by our senior tech critic when they launched), the Danish brick company has been catering to those of us with a soft spot for four-legged friends. To the delight of dog lovers, it recently launched a life-size golden retriever puppy (£129.99,Lego.com), and now Lego has launched a cat.

Perched in an upright position, the 1,755-brick build has been designed to look life-like with alternative eye colours to choose from and adjustable paws, eyes and tail to bring your build to life. It may also be a familiar face for the more avid Lego fans, being very similar to the black and white tuxedo cat (£89.99,Lego.com), which launched in 2024 (and is still available to buy, should you want to give your orange cat a companion).

If you’re hoping to get your claws on the upcoming set, below you’ll find everything there is to know.

Lego orange cat Comprising 1,755 pieces, Lego’s newly announced orange cat measures more than 30cm in height, which is a similar height to our actual furry friends. The set is said to be ‘lifelike’, with the finished build featuring the cat’s distinctive markings and tufts of fur – recreated in brick form, of course. And it comes with both green and brown eyes, which you can choose between. As for adjustable features, you’ll be able to turn the cat’s head and open and close its mouth. Not only that, you can adjust the position of your four-legged friend’s ears, paws and tail. Whether you’re gifting the set to the cat obsessive in your life, or you’re eager to expand your own Lego collection, you can pre-order the set now, with shipping from 1 March 2026. £90 from Lego.com Prices may vary

