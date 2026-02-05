Lego’s orange cat has been unveiled – here’s everything you need to know

From flower bouquets to cult series recreations (think Star Wars and Harry Potter), Lego has something for everyone. Now, much to the delight of animal lovers, the brand has launched an orange cat – and while there’s a little wait before you can officially get your paws on it, it’s available to pre-order right now.

Lego’s sensor-enhanced smart bricks (tested out by our senior tech critic) have dominated recent headlines. But for fans of four-legged friends, the spotlight is shifting to Lego’s latest animal-themed releases, including a life-size golden retriever puppy (£129.99, Lego.com) unveiled earlier this month.

Made up of 1,755 bricks, the orange cat sits upright and is designed to look lifelike, with a textured finish that mimics tufts of fur. The set also includes interchangeable eye colours, and once built, the cat can even be posed by moving its paws, head and tail.

Does the orange cat look familiar? It’s actually nearly a spitting image of the black and white tuxedo cat (£89.99, Lego.com) which launched and went viral in 2024. It’s not exactly the same, though, with the tuxedo cat consisting of 1,710 bricks, compared to the orange cat’s 1,755. If you want to give your orange cat a companion, the tuxedo cat is still available to buy.

If you’re hoping to get your claws on the upcoming set, below you’ll find everything there is to know.

Lego orange cat Comprising 1,755 pieces, Lego’s newly announced orange cat measures more than 30cm in height, which is a similar height to our actual furry friends. The set is said to be ‘lifelike’, with the finished build featuring the cat’s distinctive markings and tufts of fur – recreated in brick form, of course. And it comes with both green and brown eyes, which you can choose between. As for adjustable features, you’ll be able to turn the cat’s head and open and close its mouth. Not only that, you can adjust the position of your four-legged friend’s ears, paws and tail. Whether you’re gifting the set to the cat obsessive in your life, or you’re eager to expand your own Lego collection, you can pre-order the set now, with shipping from 1 March 2026. £90 from Lego.com Prices may vary

