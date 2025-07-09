The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Barbie type 1 diabetes doll is available to buy now – here’s how
The doll honours model Lila Moss
If you haven’t heard the news, Barbie has added a doll with type 1 diabetes (T1D) to its collection. The toy brand has once partnered with Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF), a research and advocacy organisation that aims to discover better treatments and expand access, for the launch.
The new doll joins the Barbie fashionistas line of more than 175 dolls with various skin tones, eye colours, hair colours and textures, fashion styles, body types and disabilities – including a blind Barbie doll (£7, Argos.co.uk), one in a wheelchair (£18, Argos.co.uk), and a Barbie doll with Down Syndrome (£8.40, Amazon.co.uk).
The Barbie honours Kate Moss’s daughter Lila Moss – a type 1 diabetes advocate – and Mattel has donated £20,000 to Breakthrough T1D on behalf of the model.
It was released today (9 July), costs £10 and is available at select retailers only, with some online stores already out of stock. If you’re hoping to add the latest Barbie fashionista to your collection, you’ll want to be quick, as we predict it’ll sell rather quickly. Here’s how you can get yours.
Where to buy Barbie type 1 diabetes doll
Barbie fashionistas type 1 diabetes fashion doll: £10, Argos.co.uk
The Barbie type 1 diabetes doll sports a blue polka dot top and matching skirt, with blue being the colour used globally as a symbol of diabetes awareness.
She also wears a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) that’s paired with a phone that displays an app to help track her blood sugar levels throughout the day, and an insulin pump for automated insulin dosing as needed, attached to her waist.
Barbie’s newest addition to the fashionista family is available to buy now at Argos.
