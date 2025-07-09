Barbie launches first doll with Type 1 diabetes that comes with pink glucose monitor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kate Moss’s daughter Lila Moss says the launch of the first Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes is “surreal”.

The 22-year-old, who is also a model and has diabetes, was also presented with a one-off Barbie doll of herself during the launch, which comes after the release of deaf, blind and Down Syndrome versions of the toy from the toy’s manufacturer Mattel.

“I think to have a Barbie doll that looks like me with type 1 diabetes is completely surreal, and it makes me very proud to be able to represent this community,” she said.

“I get so many messages every day about how I’ve helped someone be less insecure or helped them be more proud of their diabetes patches, and so to be able to represent the community in this way is very exciting and special.

open image in gallery The Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes and the Lila Moss Barbie ( Mattel )

“The accessories the Barbie has are a blood glucose monitor and an insulin pump, and they’re very important because they keep me alive, and they make living life with type 1 diabetes much smoother and more practical.

“They are less hidden, so it makes people feel a bit more insecure, but I think it’s really important to embrace this technology, especially because it makes living with diabetes so much easier and more practical.

“I think it’s so important to embrace these patches and having them, and not hiding them or being insecure about them – I think it’s really cool to have them.

“I think my younger self would be really excited about how cool my Barbie’s outfit is, how nice her dress is, and she’s got a little gold bangle on and she’s really chic, but also just proud to represent a really important cause and something so special and close to my heart.”

The diabetes doll, which will be released on Wednesday and priced at £13.99, wears a blue polka dot top and matching skirt, as the colour is used for global symbols that represent diabetes awareness.

open image in gallery The Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes ( Mattel )

Barbie partnered with Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF), a type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organisation, for the doll, with Mattel UK donating £20,000 to the charity on behalf of Moss.

Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls, said the doll “marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation”.

“Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like type 1 diabetes, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love.”

Symptoms of type 1 diabetes NHS The most common symptoms of type 1 diabetes are: peeing more than usual

feeling very thirsty

feeling very tired

losing weight quickly without trying to Other symptoms can include: blurred vision

breath that smells sweet or fruity (like nail polish remover or pear drop sweets)

cuts and wounds taking longer to heal

getting frequent infections, such as thrush

The NHS says the condition stops the body from making a hormone called insulin, causing the level of glucose in the blood to get too high.

Symptoms include feeling tired, thirsty, going to the toilet more regularly, and rapid weight loss.