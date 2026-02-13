8 best walkie talkies for kids for sleepovers and outdoor adventures

Walkie talkies are the kind of toy that never gets boring. The best kids’ walkie talkies instantly upgrade a game of hide and seek or secret agents, providing hours of screen-free fun.

While they are perfect for using indoors, walkie talkies also add another level of fun to family walks or bike rides (often enjoying better reception and range in the great outdoors). They are also a brilliant way of letting bigger kids have a sense of freedom and independence while still keeping in touch, from a not-too-far distance.

Along with my little helpers, I’ve tested out a mix of kids’ walkie talkies which include all manner of fancy features including built-in torches, voice changers and games.

With walkie talkies designed for children as young as three and up in the mix, I think there’s something for everyone here. Just be aware that many walkie talkies work by tuning into the same frequency as another device, so there’s a chance other people in range can listen to conversations and even join in. Talk to your children beforehand, so they know not to talk to anyone else and to turn off the walkies talkies straight away if this happens.

The best kids walkie talkies for 2026 are:

Best overall – The ZooFamily walkie talkie fox and unicorn: £54.95, Scandiborn.co.uk

Budget buy – Groov-e cuties walkie talkies for kids: £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best for older children – Science Mad digital walkie talkies: £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best with video – Com_Creator video walkie talkies: £56.94, Amazon.co.uk

How I tested

I enlisted the help of little testers to gauge reactions ( Sarah Dawson/The Independent )

To see how these walkie talkies fared in real life play, I roped in two very willing helpers – my six- and nine-year-old children. We took the walkie talkies out for countryside walks and bike rides, as well as putting them to the test when playing in the garden and around the house. They shared their thoughts on which were easy to use and the most fun, while I focused on things like sound quality, range and value for money.

