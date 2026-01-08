Aldi’s baby event is back with Specialbuys from just 99p

Aldi’s baby event returns to its middle aisle today (8 January), allowing parents to stock up on everything from essentials to educational toys with items starting from just 99p. The supermarket is famously affordable, so if you’re looking to tackle the never-ending list of items for your tot, it’s worth seeing what’s on offer.

As Aldi doesn’t offer online shopping, you’ll need to visit in-store to browse these Specialbuys. But before you make the trip, we’ve rounded up some of the highlights of the sale below, including highchairs and picture books. While we haven’t tested out these products ourselves, Aldi is a trusted provider of baby essentials, and at these prices you’re sure to find a bargain.

The event is on while stocks last, so it’s worth popping in when you get the chance to avoid missing out – you can find your nearest store on Aldi’s website.

Read more: I taste-tested supermarket olive oils – these are the best bottles to buy

Best deals in Aldi’s baby event sale:

Sohl learning tower The event includes the Sohl learning tower, which allows your toddler to reach kitchen counters and play areas. The adjustable tower also transforms into a table for arts and crafts, complete with a built-in chalkboard for scribbling. Read more £35 from Aldi.co.uk Prices may vary Nuby rapid cool kit The Nuby rapid cool kit can make your baby’s lunchtime easier by cooling formula to the perfect temperature in as little as two minutes. It comes with formula dispenser and cleaning brush, so has everything you need to make up a bottle. Read more £20 from Aldi.co.uk Prices may vary Two-in-one highchair Speaking of making mealtimes easier, this high chair includes all the basics such as a five-point safety harness, removable tray and adjustable footrest. According to Aldi, it’s easy to assemble and to clean. It doesn’t have all the extras that some of the best high chairs do, but at £17.99 you can’t go wrong. Read more £18 from Aldi.co.uk Prices may vary Animal emotion picture books If you’ve started reading to your child, these picture books are just 99p. Each one contains a story that teaches children about their emotions, and feature characters such as an angry hippo, an embarrassed sloth and a sad monkey. Read more £1 from Aldi.co.uk Prices may vary Graco stroller Whether you’re heading off on holiday or need something light for nipping to the shops, a lightweight stroller always comes in handy. This £40 stroller from Graco is suitable for children up to 15kg and comes with a carry handle that’ll come in useful if you’re hopping on trains or buses. Read more £40 from Aldi.co.uk Prices may vary

For more ways to save, join our money-saving Whatsapp channel