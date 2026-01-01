I’ve found the best Xbox deals in the January sales

January isn’t always kind to Xbox deals, but the sales are now underway, and there are some discounts worth flagging if you’re hunting down one of Microsoft’s consoles. While the savings don’t look to be as good as the PS5, there are still offers to be found.

Ever-popular, the Xbox Series X is one of the best consoles you can buy. In his review, tech critic Steve Hogarty called it “a thunderously powerful next-generation console, with a brilliant games-on-demand service”. That power comes at a premium, which is why any reduction during the January sales is welcome.

As well as monitoring discounts on the Xbox Series X, I’m also rounding up deals on other Xbox products, including the Xbox Series S, controllers and games to help you find the best savings in the January sales from Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and more.

The best Xbox deals in the January sales 2026

open image in gallery ( Argos )

You can currently get a modest £20 off the price of this console at Amazon. However, the console has been known to be reduced to £449, so bookmark this guide, as I’ll be updating it with any further reductions as they drop.

Refurbished Xbox Series X, 1TB: Was £479.99, now £399, Backmarket.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If having a second-hand console doesn’t faze you, you can save a bit of cash by buying the Xbox Series X second hand, in “good” condition, on Back Market. The online retailer is a UK marketplace for refurbished devices. It partners with trusted refurbishers in the UK who clean, test and certify the quality of each device before it is sold.

Xbox Series S gaming bundle: Was £659, now £649, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox/Very )

Although there were better discounts on this bundle during Black Friday, you can still save a modest £10 right now. You'll get the Series S all-digital 512GB console, a controller and a 24-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription. When IndyBest tech critic Alex Lee tested the Xbox Series S in his guide to the best gaming consoles, he concluded that it’s a top choice for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time.

Xbox wireless controller: Was £54.99, now £44.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

Here’s a £15 discount on the official Xbox wireless controller. Essential for two-player gaming at home, an additional Xbox pad can also be used for gaming on PC and Android devices. You can save an extra £1 if you can stomach the acid green edition (was £54.99, now £43.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Xbox Series S, 1TB: Was £349.99, now £329.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

Amazon and Argos are offering a modest discount on the Xbox Series S. This deal will save you £20 on the price of the 1TB version in robot white. IndyBest tech critic Alex Lee tested the Xbox Series S for his guide to the best gaming consoles, describing it as “a good option for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution”.

Turtle Beach stealth pro: Was £279.99, now £199.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Turtle Beach )

IndyBest tech critic Steve Hogarty’s best gaming headset, Turtle Beach’s stealth pro is £80 off at Very. Compatible with Xbox as well as PlayStation, PC, Mac and Switch if you’re an all-round gamer, Steve praised its “refreshingly” minimalist look, sensational sound and excellent active noise cancellation, adding: “The Turtle Beach stealth pro is our pick of the best gaming headsets, matching excellent and immersive audio-quality with a sleek aesthetic and well thought-out features such as the charging dock and swappable battery packs”.

‘EA Sports FC 26’ standard edition for Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S: Was £69.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

I’ve spotted a great deal on the EA Sports 2026 game, which was launched in September. “The latest game in the football franchise, FC 26 is the most realistic-looking game EA’s made so far,” said our tech critic, Alex Lee. If this Amazon deal sells out, the game is also reduced at Currys (£30, Currys.co.uk).

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of Xbox deals in the January sales

Here at IndyBest, we’ve covered January sales discounts for years, so we know exactly how to spot the real bargains. We monitor prices closely year-round to make sure the offers we feature aren’t simply cheaper but are genuinely worth your money. It’s not just about knocking pounds off price tags – it’s about securing standout savings on high-performing, top-rated products from brands we trust to deliver quality.

