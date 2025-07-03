10 best pressure washers 2025, tried and tested for blasting through muck and grime

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
These machines will quickly clean your patio, deck, garden furniture and more
Of all the outdoor chores that start mounting up, the ones I relish most involve firing up a pressure washer. Whether free decking of a slick layer of mould, restoring paving stones to their showroom finish, or giving the car a decent hose down, the best pressure washers are versatile pieces of kit.
The pressure in question is measured in ‘bar’ (barometric atmospheric pressure), and the higher the number, the more effective the machine will be at ridding surfaces of stubborn dirt. Meanwhile, the water flow rate (measured in litres per hour) is an indication of the speed with which the washer can finish a task, which is something to keep in mind if you’re hoping to clean larger surfaces quickly.
No matter the size of the job you’re tackling, the best pressure washers should be comfortable to use, as there tends to be some vibration in the lance handle as the water is pushed through – too much vibration will mean you won’t be able to use the machine for longer periods without it hurting your hands.
The body of the machine itself needs to be robust, too, as washers tend to take quite a lot of punishment as they’re hauled around your property. Something else I’ve come to look for in my years of testing pressure washers is good hose and cable management, so you don’t end up in an ongoing battle with the machine’s water and power connectors as you work.
There’s a wide range of models available, across various price points, but the trick is matching the machine’s capabilities to your to-do list. Whatever you need to clean, one of these tested pressure washers is up to the task.
From algae-covered decking to cars with “clean me” graffitied in dust, I put each machine against the familiar range of dirt that needs to be pressure-washed. I had 12m x 16m of decking to play with, so I gave each machine one 12m board to clean so I could compare results. Pressure washers are shipping with more and more attachments to increase their applications, and so I tried all of the ones included with each model listed here, cleaning cars, bikes, and and windows with specialised tool After working my way through the testing criteria with each machine, I was left with a handful of workhorses I’m happy to recommend.
This is an excellent, heavy-duty washer that’s more than capable of hosing down hard landscaping or cleaning an entire house’s exterior render thanks to its rotary spray nozzle, backed up by 150 bar pressure, 500l/h flow rate and 2,200W motor.
It can also be put to work on subtler applications, as it comes brimming with brushes (both for patio and rims), a low-pressure foam sprayer, which is great for the car, and an adjustable spray nozzle that you can use for medium-duty work such as taking old paint off fence panels without damaging the wood. I also found the foam sprayer, rim brush and vari-nozzle were very effective when used in combination for washing large expanses of glass, such as patio windows.
In use, the machine was ergonomic, easy to transport, and I really liked the lock and release system, which means the anti-tangle hose stays that way while you’re working.
I think this is the best option from the Bosch aquatak range. It’s perfect for households that need a pressure washer that can deal with a range of domestic cleaning tasks, such as refreshing the patio, cleaning the car, or clearing out the guttering quicker than you can say “hose pipe ban”. The lighter weight of the unit, added to the fact that you can store the gun back in its holster while the machine is still on, so you can wheel it to another position, adds to the excellent portability of the large, easy-rolling plastic wheels.
The nozzle was easy to move, and the selection of the three settings (fan, rotary and pencil) was easy, so that you could focus the jet according to how hard you needed the water to impact the surface in front of you. The 450ml high-pressure foam nozzle performed particularly well and did a great job of getting grime and dust off the car before further rinsing. You don’t need to buy any proprietary detergent; just fill the nozzle’s reservoir and away you go.
This is also a great machine if you need to keep the peace with everyone else on your street. It’s one of the quietest pressure washers I tested, but it still has just enough power to deliver pressure levels that can get a range of jobs done. The aquatak’s adjustability also means the handle, hose, gun and detergent nozzle are all stored or retracted into the machine so it can be stored on racks or shelves if necessary.
The K7 is one of those “they’ve thought of everything” products – from the fact that the casing has been designed to store and transport multiple accessories, saving you multiple trips back to the garage, to the control you have over the entire machine from the handle of the gun. The simple plus and minus buttons let you adjust the pressure between a gentle 20 bar and a blistering 180 bar over six settings.
You can adjust the spray by turning the lance to one of three settings: flat jet, dirt grinder or detergent. Holding down the plus button activates boost mode, which increases the pressure level for 30 seconds if you encounter a particularly sticky or dirty patch.
It has an app, which helps you to set up the machine and enables you to choose one of nine different cleaning targets, after which it will show you which pressure level you need the water to run at; which of the three spray settings you need to twist the lance around to, and then how many more steps you’ve got to follow before your job’s done.
This is all very helpful, except the machine is so versatile and user-friendly on its own that it won’t take you long to figure out exactly what you need to complete your job, and its controls are so intuitive you can do it all on the fly without having to waste time consulting the app.
However, it’s pretty noisy and an unwieldy, heavy piece of kit. To be fair, it has to be when it comes bristling with so many accessories and such a big motor. On top of that, there’s the fact that you’re paying a premium for a “smart” pressure washer that honestly doesn’t need an app.
If your pressure washing goals are a little less ambitious, the K5 pushes out its jet at a very useful 145bar. It has a flow rate of 500l/hr, so it’s more than a match for any task you might have around the home, even cement driveways and sidings. It retains the useful control panel on the gun that I also loved on the K7 premium (see above), providing total control over the power and focus of the jet within a thumb’s reach.
The gun and lance clip into the front of the machine, and the hose and power cable wrap around the back, so the cable management isn’t quite as tidy as the K7, but it’s more than adequate for keeping it all in check. When using the rotary nozzle, the flow of water isn’t as targeted as with some other machines, so it might take a few passes in order to get rid of particularly stubborn staining.
However, this was incredibly good at cleaning my car. You can toggle between power outputs from the gun, so you can go from windscreen to panelling to rims without having to make adjustments on the body of the machine. It made for a clean that a pro car wash would be proud of, without us having to fumble around with tokens.
You won’t have to worry about any cable management with this 56bar handheld washer. It’s easy to set up and use on a 6m hose, and it can draw water from any source, from a butte to a bucket. This makes it perfect for any time you’re away from a power source but still need to keep cars, bikes, tents and caravans clean.
There are five different jet patterns, and the nice, long lance keeps you well away from any spray. Although I occasionally experienced little dips in the jet power, perhaps as a result of the battery power, this is a minor issue, as they lasted only a second.
I liked the ingenuity of this washer, and I was further impressed by the water bottle adapter. This clever adapter means you can fit almost any 2l bottle of water to the machine, which is perfect for base camp cleaning. The price includes the battery and charger, but if you already have other Worx tools within the brand’s battery ecosystem, the bare tool is £129.99 (Worx.com).
If you’ve got plenty of bikes to maintain, this pressure washer has been made with two-wheelers in mind. That means the three lances included in the kit have been specifically designed to stop water getting into bearings and suspension parts, while still ensuring enough power to get your bike looking fresh again, without damaging surfaces and other components.
You’ll have loads of fun with the snow foam lance, which allows for the attachment of one of Muc-Off’s range of detergents to cover your bike in a very satisfying soapy blanket. Meanwhile, the adjustable lance enables you to control the amount of foam going onto the bike via a dial mounted on the lance. All the lances have a soft touch finish to make sure, if you get too close to the frame, it’s not going to scratch the paintwork.
It’s the little things that make this washer a must-own for bikers and cyclists. When you’re finished, everything fits into a custom waterproof dry bag carry case for easy storage, too.
The first thing I noticed about this neat and compact cleaning machine is how slick it is to use and transport. All the component parts roll, slide, and connect with minimal effort and satisfying clicks, and there’s an easy wheeling reel and flexible hose that keep entanglements to a minimum, even when working in cramped spaces such as passageways.
For a compact machine, it packs quite a punch in terms of water pressure and flow rate, and it dealt well with removing hard landscaping of layers of muck (using the rotary nozzle), while the multi-purpose flat jet nozzle enabled us to tackle jobs that required a little more care, such as washing bikes or cleaning flowerpots.
As well as the nozzles, there’s a foam sprayer, and everything clicks into compartments on board the washer itself for tidy storage. I paired the washer with Husqvarna’s vehicle cleaning kit (£64.99, Husqvarna.com), which contains a wash brush/squeegee as well as a wide fan jet nozzle for gentle cleaning, which I used to good effect on my car and windows.
This is another compact and lightweight pressure washer that still delivers 150 bar pressure, making it ideal for clearing low-level guttering and cleaning hard-to-reach areas around the exterior of your home, while drawing water from the mains.
I had no issue rolling and lifting the washer into place (it’s one of the lightest machines I tested), and the lance is ergonomic and has an LED display, so you can switch intensity modes and check on the battery level. The mesh hose is easy to use and unwinds from a built-in reel. Finally, if you’re worried about upsetting the neighbours, you’ll also be pleased to hear this is one of the quietest washers on test.
If you’re engaging in all-out war against muck and grime on your hard landscaping or exterior render, you’ll need a powerful pump, and that’s exactly what you’ll get with this model. The 2,800W motor pushes water through the ergonomic Stiga lance at 150 bar and 550l/h. The hose reel has a smooth crank handle that wheels the flexible, reinforced 12m hose in and out, according to your usage, so there’s plenty of length to play with while you work.
The lance with rotary spray nozzle is well designed and comfortable and, if you need to use detergent for ground-in dirt, the solution is drawn from a tank on the rear of the machine, so you don’t have to fiddle around with another attachment – you can control the amount used via a knob on the front of the machine. The whole unit is rugged and easy to move around.
There are some jobs that just don’t warrant a powerful mains machine, and this all-in-one, battery-powered lance is great for smaller jobs. The fact that it’s as light as a feather and there’s no cord makes it very portable, and it offers the user the option to draw water directly from a mains source or bucket, which makes it great for gutter clearances.
There’s a five-in-one nozzle at the end, so you’ll always be able to find a spray pattern to suit the task at hand. When you’re done, you can just store this machine upright in the corner of a boot room, shed or lock-up until the next time it’s needed. This pressure washer also comes complete with a battery, fast charger, collapsible water bucket, foam bottle, car wash brush, low-pressure spray gun and detergent.
Of course, the tradeoff here is that the pressure is only 45 bar, and it has a limited battery life. If you need a pressure washer to clear an entire patio, this is not the tool for you. If you’re a keen hiker and mountain biker and just want something to quickly clean your boots or your bicycle, this could be a great choice.
A pressure washer (sometimes referred to as a power washer) uses a high-pressure jet of water to clean a wide range of surfaces and items, including patios, garden furniture and cars.
Pressure washers can clean everything from decking, garden furniture and fencing, right through to vehicles, exterior paintwork, swimming pools, gutting and patios – while heavy duty machines can even clean large paths, driveways and stonework. A good machine should remove stubborn dirt and grime, mould, loose paint, and even chewing gum.
Pressure washers are mains-powered, and they also connect to a garden hose. They’re water pumps powered by an electric motor. The water comes out of a part commonly described as either a nozzle or a wand. Pressure washers will usually come with different adaptors. These will typically be different, smaller nozzles which fit onto the end of the wand, or entire wands, which can be easily attached and removed. These wands are often referred to as lances.
Most pressure washers are electric, corded machines which run off mains electricity. They are quiet, affordable and easy to use. Petrol-powered pressure washers are more powerful and expensive, making them more suitable for heavy-duty jobs and working away from home. They lack annoying cables but will need constantly topping up with fuel. These machines are fairly common in North America, but they are expensive in the United Kingdom.
Most pressure washers can be used to clean cars – even prized motors with pristine paint jobs. This is because the average pressure washer will come with several attachments and will have controls that enable users to alter the power of the water jet. Just be careful to use the machine on a low setting.
Pressure
Light-duty machines are up to 100 bar, which is good for decking, fences and garden furniture. Mid-range machines are 110 to 130 bar – these can also tackle vehicles, exterior paintwork, guttering and small patios and driveways. Heavy-duty machines are 130+ bar – these are best suited to large areas and stonework, and may be too powerful for delicate paintwork or soft wood decks.
If you want to use a pressure washer on a wide range of surfaces, you need a machine with a responsive nozzle and several spray patterns. Different fixtures – such as pressure washer brushes designed specifically for patios – will come in handy, too.
The best machines have high pressure and a high flow rate.
Length of hose
It’s also worth taking a second to consider how the pressure washer will attach to your water source. The best pressure washers have long hoses – or can be attached to long hoses – so that they can be used all over the garden.
Accessories
All machines come with a standard spray head, but some come with added extras, including:
Auto start/stop
Pressure washers with this feature use the trigger on the spray gun, as opposed to a switch on the main machine, to start and stop the flow of water. This can save quite a bit of water, especially for more fiddly jobs that don’t need a constant flow.
Storage
If space is at a premium, look for more compact machines with integrated storage, especially a reel for the cables and the hose.
In the same way you drain a hose before storing it, make sure you drain any excess water from the hose and motor after using the pressure washer, especially in winter. If you don’t, water will freeze inside the machine, expand, and crack, breaking your pressure washer.
There is very little the Titan TTB2200PRW isn’t capable of, from the dreaded deck clean to the subtler soaking that’s required of cars, windows and garden furniture. It scored high across the board, including value for money, making it the best pressure washer on test.
