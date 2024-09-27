Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Aldi has time and time again, proved itself to be a brilliant shopping destination for affordable treats and essentials for pet owners, from a sell-out ice cream made specifically for dogs (yes, really) to its Bridgerton-esque velour dog beds to ensure they’re always snoozing in style.

This week is no different, as we’ve spotted the return of the supermarket’s popular pet event, which means a whole host of pet must-haves are ready to pick up from the famous middle aisle in Aldi stores (aka, the Specialbuys section), including dog treats and pet toys, dog bomber coats and even a cordless pet vacuum cleaners.

Providing a supportive and cosy nook for our four-legged friends to get some well-deserved rest (those balls won’t catch themselves), Aldi has launched a pet bed. It’s available in three different sizes so it’s likely there will be a bed to suit your pup (including an extra large one). Even better still, prices for the beds start from just £16.99.

Whether you’re in the market for their debut pet bed, or a snugglier and more supportive place for them to sleep, here’s what you need to know.

Aldi Pet Collection medium comfy pet bed: £16.99, Aldi.co.uk

Featuring a raised rim to support your pet’s head and neck, this soft bed could be an excellent choice for pets who tend to snooze in a curled-up position. The bed is also stuffed with what Aldi describes as super-soft filling, so it sounds as though it ought to provide the cushy comfort that your pet deserves.

Pet owners will know how important it is that it’s easy to clean. Thankfully, the cover can be removed and, to prevent your pup from sliding around on the floor, there are PVC non-slip dots on the bottom of the bed, for stability.

In stores now, the beds are available in short- or long-pile finishes. Plus, you will be able to pick up a bed in one of three colourways; taupe, light grey or dark grey. It’s available in medium, large and extra large too, so shoppers can rest assured there should be sleeping solutions for pups big and small.

