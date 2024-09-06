Aldi’s £14.99 window vacuum cleaner looks perfect for tackling condensation

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



If you don’t know about the Aldi Specialbuy range, then get to know. Also known as the middle aisle, it’s famed for housing a host of budget-friendly products, with new must-haves landing every week.

While the section draws attention thanks to its affordable alternatives to trending buys (see its ever-evolving beauty range), it’s also a good port of call for practical household buys. Plus, unexpected or niche finds (think outdoor jacuzzis, clothes airers and fluff-lined clogs à la Crocs) often feature in the line-up, and one of the latest launches is a case in point.

Enter, Aldi’s window vacuum cleaner, which is said to make light work of cleaning your tiles, mirrors and glass, as well as perfect for tackling condensation. What’s more, it’s less than £20, so Aldi is certainly being true to form when it comes to the price point, too.

If you’re looking to glide through the cleaning and keep your windows sparkling, here’s what you need to know about the vacuum cleaner.

Ambiano window vacuum cleaner: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

If you’re a fan of anything that makes cleaning around the home less of a hassle, Aldi’s vacuum window cleaner could be a game changer. It’s designed to remove condensation and marks from your windows. The supermarket says it’s suitable for cleaning car windows and shower screens – and with a rechargeable battery, it’ll run for 40 minutes, which leaves plenty of time to make sure your glass looks spotless.

The waterproof design is said to be lightweight and features an LED indicator. Plus, it comes complete with the accessories you’ll need to get started on your cleaning session too, including a window cleaner, spray bottle, two microfibre cloths and a USB charging cable. If you’re looking to breeze through the chore, it sounds as though this window vacuum cleaner could be a tool you never knew you needed.

The vacuum cleaner landed in the store this week, so If you’re keen to give it a try, head to your local Aldi store, where you can pick one up for yourself.

For more middle aisle must-haves, you can check out the best Aldi Specialbuys on offer this week