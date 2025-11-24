Christmas shopping becomes a little easier when the person you are buying for has a specific interest. There are plenty of kitchen gadgets for the chef in your life, while the sports lover will appreciate some new clubs.

This guide is for the loved one who is always hopping on the next flight or boarding the early morning train to a dream destination. Whether you’re looking for a practical travel gift, or something that helps them plan their trips in advance, we’ve got you covered.

One option is to splurge on a more luxurious version of an everyday travel item, such as an eye mask or compression socks. Or, while less glamorous, something more functional such as an Apple AirTag, is usually warmly welcomed for their utility.

Whether it's travel for business or pleasure, The Independent’s Travel Desk has rounded up our favourite products, ideal for Christmas stocking fillers.

How we tested

Each one of these gifts has either been tested out on our travels or was already in our possession. As frequent travellers ourselves, we know the very best products that have been useful to us while hopping on a plane, boarding a train or embarking on a road trip to all corners of the earth. From practical essentials that can be bagged at a low price point to small gifts that help us plan or remind us of our travels, we have rounded up our favourites that we would recommend gifting for Christmas.

The best travel Christmas gifts for 2025

At a glance