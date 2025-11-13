Where you can watch Wicked at home ahead of the Wicked: For Good sequel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The much-anticipated sequel to Wicked is nearly here. Early screenings of Wicked: For Good have already won it critical acclaim – and even predicted Oscar’s recognition. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the Broadway adaptation tells the heartwarming story of two young witches as they navigate their way through university and learn about true friendship.

Later known as the Wicked Witch of The West, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), is a green-hued extraordinary witch who faces obstacles because of her differences. While studying, she forms an unbreakable bond with her former enemy, Glinda (Ariana Grande). The opposite of Elphaba, she’s popular, loved and blonde.

Wicked: For Good picks up where the first movie left off. Elphaba is now a fugitive and continuing her fight for animal rights, while Glinda is reluctantly elevated to a public role as “Glinda the Good”, using her platform to sully the reputation of Elphaba. The two witches’ troubled relationship reaches its crescendo when Dorothy arrives in Oz in a tornado.

If you’re gearing up to watch Wicked: For Good at the cinema, you might want to refresh your memory with the first movie (and sing your heart out in the comfort of your own home). The good news is that you can easily stream it – here’s how.

Watch the ‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer

The sequel will feature all of the musical’s big hits – plus two new songs by the original composer Stephen Schwartz. Alongside Grande and Erivo, the movie stars Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage and Marissa Bode. With a run time of two hours 14 minutes, the new film is shorter than the first movie – arriving in cinemas on 21 November.

Where to stream ‘Wicked’ online

If you’re keen to stream the smash hit at home, it’s now on streaming platforms, as well as on DVD (£6.99, Amazon.co.uk). The movie is available to watch on both Prime Video and Apple TV+, with the option to rent or buy it. True fans will of course opt for the latter so they can watch on repeat.

Do you think you’ll need an epic screen to bring Wicked home? Check out our guide to the best 4K TVs for 2025