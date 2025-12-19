Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour docuseries gets major schedule change - here’s when to watch

Less than a year after her record-breaking Eras tour wrapped up, Taylor Swift unveiled her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. Now, she’s released a six-part documentary series that goes behind the scenes of the global tour, alongside a three-hour concert film.

The documentary traces the planning, rehearsals and production of the Eras tour, which grossed more than $2bn and set a new record for the number of stadium shows by a female artist. The series concludes with a full, feature-length recording of the final performance.

While Swiftie viewing parties have enjoyed the first two episodes, Swift herself took to X to announce new release dates of the final episodes.

In Taylor Swift: The End of an Era we’re treated to appearances from her famed collaborators such as Ed Sheeran and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as moments with her fiancé, Travis Kelce. Speaking at a small New York screening ahead of the release, Swift said the project reflected years of work, adding: “Everything that went into this was all the lessons we’ve learned all of our lives,” before expressing her gratitude to the dancers, musicians and technical teams who brought the tour to life.

Announcing the project on Instagram, Swift described the tour as a defining moment. “It was the end of an Era and we knew it,” she wrote. “We wanted to hold on to every second leading up to the finale of the most intense and meaningful chapter of our lives, so we invited filmmakers to document the tour and the stories threaded through it as it came to a close — including the final show in full.”

This isn’t Swift’s first cinematic take on the Eras tour. In 2023, The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) became the highest-grossing concert film of all time following its global cinema run.

The new documentary landed shortly after the release of The Life of a Showgirl, which delivered Swift her biggest UK opening week to date and secured her 14th number-one album. While its commercial success is unquestionable, critical reaction has been mixed. The Guardian awarded it two stars, branding it “dull razzle dazzle”, while The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor was more enthusiastic, awarding four stars and describing Swift as “the star, the ringmaster and the circus all in one”.

Where to watch ‘The End of an Era’

The six-part documentary premiered with the first two episodes on Disney+ on 12 December. Episodes three and four are out today (19 December) while the final two episodes will be released on 23 December, three days earlier than original planned date of 26 December. For UK viewers, each one drops at 8am.

A subscription to Disney+ starts from £5.99 per month for the ad-supported tier. Instead of a monthly subscription, there is the option to pay per year on the two higher tiers, which brings the price down to £99.90 for the standard tier, which lets you download content for offline viewing, and £149.90 for the premium tier, which lets you watch on four devices simultaneously and gives you access to ultra HD content.

