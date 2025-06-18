Where to watch Rick and Morty season 8 in the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s been nearly two years since the last season of Rick and Morty was fresh on our screens, and we’d been eagerly awaiting the reappearance of the eccentric duo. Season 7 ended with a post-credits portal-gun cliffhanger that was destined to cause trouble in this new season.

Lucky for us, we can find out what happens next, as season 8 has already started. New episodes of Rick and Morty are airing in the US every Sunday at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim, starting back on 25 May, and wrapping up on 27 July 2025. We’re not too far behind in the UK, just one week, with the first episode having premiered on 1 June.

Though we’re only midway through the new season, we can say for certain that it won’t be the end of the grandfather and grandson duo. Last year, Adult Swim renewed the hit series until at least season 12, so we’ve got a good few years of family hijinks left.

Where to watch Rick and Morty in the UK

New episodes are released every Sunday on E4 (the home of Adult Swim content in the UK) at 9pm. That’s a week later than they air in the US, so be sure to avoid social media spoilers.

Right now, E4 is the only place you can stream the series for free, but if past seasons are anything to go by, we’re speculating that the series may migrate over to Netflix after a period of exclusivity on Channel 4. While streaming on Channel 4 is free, if you’re planning on a Rick and Morty binge and want to skip the ads, you can sign up to Channel 4+ and stream shows ad-free for just £3.99 a month, or £39.99 annually. If you've not registered for premium access before, you can get a 7-day free trial.

You can also stream all seven previous seasons and the first episode of season 8 on Amazon Prime Video. However, you’ll need to pay to watch. Single episodes are £2.49 to purchase, and entire seasons are £19.99.

