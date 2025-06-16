The Bear is returning this month – here’s what you need to know about season 4

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Bear is officially returning for a fourth season, and fans are already hungry for more. Set to land at the end of the month, the new instalment promises more of the bitingly tense moments, chaos in the kitchen and emotional storylines that made the show such a hit.

The series follows Michelin-starred chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) as he takes control of his brother’s chaotic Chicago sandwich shop. After leaving us with a delicious cliffhanger at the end of season three, the dramedy will pick up as Carmy and fellow chef Syd (Ayo Edebiri) brace for a grilling in a make-or-break restaurant review. Tensions are higher than ever, and with the kitchen crew already fraying under pressure, season four could see them push them past boiling point.

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear has racked up serious critical acclaim since its debut. It’s been named AFI’s Television Program of the Year for each of its first three seasons and cleaned up at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, taking home 11 trophies from 23 nominations for season two – the most wins for a comedy series in a single year. While season three didn’t quite sizzle – critics called it more meandering than masterful – season four is a chance to bring back some bite.

So, what do we know so far about the return of the world’s most stressful kitchen?

When will season four be available?

Clear your calendars – all 10 episodes of The Bear season four will drop on 26 June, just a year after season three premiered. The lightning-fast turnaround has become something of a trademark for the show, and this summer release is prime for bingeing.

Where to watch The Bear in the UK

UK fans can catch all the action on Disney+, where the first three seasons are already available to stream. Season four will land in full on Thursday 26 June. A subscription to Disney+ starts from £4.99 per month for the ad-supported tier. But right now, the streaming giant is offering its service for just £1.99 per month for four months – perfect timing for the new season of The Bear.

Rather than paying monthly, users can choose an annual payment option for the two higher tiers. This lowers the cost to £79.90 for the standard plan, which includes offline downloads, and £109.90 for the premium plan, which allows streaming on four devices at once and provides access to ultra HD content.

Whether you're in it for the perfectly plated dishes or drama to savour, The Bear season four is set to deliver another unforgettable service.

Get your hands on a new TV for less with our pick of the best TV deals this month