It is a truth universally acknowledged that a streaming service in possession of a large fortune must be in want of a Pride and Prejudice adaptation. Netflix has officially thrown its bonnet into the ring, announcing an all-star cast for a new, six-part limited series based on Jane Austen’s classic.

Emma Corrin (The Crown) will play Elizabeth Bennet alongside Jack Lowden (Slow Horses) as the brooding Mr Darcy. They’re joined by Olivia Colman as the perpetually flustered Mrs Bennet, with Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat) cast as Mr Bennet. The line-up also includes Industry’s Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet, Rhea Norwood (Heartstopper) as Lydia, Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourg and Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou as the comically snooty Mr Collins.

Written by Dolly Alderton (Everything I Know About Love) and directed by Euros Lyn (Heartstopper, Doctor Who), the series has entered production in the UK and is being billed as a faithful adaptation.

While we’ll have to wait a while for the new Pride and Prejudice to grace our screens – a 2026 release seems likely – streaming platforms are already heaving with countless other adaptations (some better than others). If you want to brush up on your Austen, here’s where to watch every essential version online.

Pride & Prejudice (2005): Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Universal )

For die-hard Austen fans, Joe Wright’s cinematic adaptation is the definitive big-screen version, with as much pining per minute as modern audiences could handle. Starring Keira Knightley in an Oscar-nominated role as Elizabeth and Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen as Darcy, the two-hour epic is a visual tapestry of windswept moors, stately mansions and strolls around perfectly manicured gardens.

Pride and Prejudice (1995): Bbc.co.uk

open image in gallery ( BBC )

The six-part BBC series from 1995 is considered to be the most faithful and comprehensive adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, with Colin Firth’s definitive portrayal of Mr Darcy becoming a true cultural phenomenon. Paired with Jennifer Ehle’s Elizabeth Bennet, the beloved series had the breathing room to properly explore the novel’s subplots and characters, bringing Austen’s world to life with impeccable focus and detail.

Pride and Prejudice (1940): Apple.com

open image in gallery ( Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer )

Take a trip back to the golden age of cinema with the 1940s classic, starring the legendary Laurence Olivier as Darcy and Greer Garson as Elizabeth. While the Oscar-winning movie takes a few liberties with the plot and swaps regency-era frocks for billowing, Gone with the Wind-style gowns, it remains a charming watch even today.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016): Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lionsgate )

Based on the parody novel of the same name (there was a short-lived spate of this kind of thing not long ago), this genre mash-up sees the Bennet sisters (led by Lily James) reimagined as a troupe of kick-ass martial artists, navigating romance in polite society while also fending off hordes of the undead. It’s as ridiculous as it sounds, and all the more entertaining for it.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001): Amazon.co.uk, £3.49

open image in gallery ( Miramax )

While not technically a Pride and Prejudice movie, this beloved rom-com classic was famously inspired by Austen’s novel, with Renée Zellweger’s Bridget as our hapless Elizabeth, Hugh Grant’s charming cad Daniel Cleaver as Mr Wickham and – in a stroke of casting genius – a resurgent Colin Firth as the swoony human rights lawyer Mark Darcy. If you ever needed an excuse to rewatch Bridget Jones’s Diary, here it is.

Pride and Prejudice (novel): Foyles.co.uk, £10.99

open image in gallery ( Union Square & Co )

Austen purists will insist that no screen adaptation has ever come close to capturing the nuance and depth of the original novel, not even the one with zombies. First published in 1813, Pride and Prejudice is an enduring masterpiece of wit, romance and sharp social commentary that feels as relevant today as it did more than 200 years ago. Though if this one-star review on Amazon is to be believed, this overestimated work of fiction is “just a bunch of people going to each other’s houses”. You be the judge.

Pride and Prejudice (upcoming): Netflix.com, £5.99

open image in gallery ( Netflix )

With a dream cast and Dolly Alderton’s sharp scriptwriting ability, Netflix’s in-production six-part series has all the ingredients to be a truly special adaptation. As a Netflix original, it will be available to stream exclusively on the platform when it’s released.

How to sign up for Netflix in the UK

If you don’t have an account, you’ll need to sign up for one of Netflix’s subscription plans to start watching. There are three main tiers to choose from:

Standard with ads: For £5.99 per month, you can watch in Full HD on two devices at once, but you’ll have to sit through adverts.

For £5.99 per month, you can watch in Full HD on two devices at once, but you’ll have to sit through adverts. Standard: For £12.99 per month, you get an ad-free experience, with the ability to stream on two devices at the same time and download content to watch offline.

For £12.99 per month, you get an ad-free experience, with the ability to stream on two devices at the same time and download content to watch offline. Premium: For £18.99 per month, you can watch ad-free on up to four devices simultaneously, in stunning Ultra HD (4K) quality where available. This tier also includes Netflix spatial audio for a more immersive experience.

