Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kicking off the 2025 awards season, the 82nd annual Golden Globes took place at Los Angeles’s iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel last night. Among the evening’s big winners, Adrien Brody’s three-hour epic The Brutalist won best drama, while Demi Moore took home her first ever award, thanks to her role in The Substance.

The glitzy, glamorous event saw the darlings of Hollywood out in force. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made a rare couple’s appearence; Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were holding space together at the table, and Andrew Scott and Jeremy Strong shared a pastel fashion moment on the red carpet.

While last year’s Golden Globes were largely predictable (see Oppenheimer’s dominance), there was more to play for at this year’s ceremony. Smaller movies such as foreign-language drama I’m Still Here and A Different Man both secured surprising accolades, while art house films The Brutalist and Emilia Pérez were the most honoured, setting them up to challenge mainstream hits such as Wicked and A Complete Unknown at the Oscars. While its two leads lost out on best actress and supporting actress, Wicked still safely secured the best cinematic and box office achievement award.

Clinching the most nods across the TV nominations, Shogun took home four awards, including best drama TV series, best actor for Hiroyuki Sanada and best supporting actor for Tadanobu Asano. Some of the biggest shows of the past year – Baby Reindeer, The Bear, Hacks and The Penguin – also got recognition.

From The Substance to Shogun, here’s where you can watch all the major Golden Globes 2025 winners and make your own predictions for the Oscars in March.

Where to watch the Golden Globe winners 2025

‘The Brutalist’

The Brutalist trailer

Number of awards: Three (best drama, best actor and best director)

Securing best drama, best actor for Adrien Brody and best director for Brady Corbet, The Brutalist is a three-and-a-half-hour historical epic that’s in the running for similar Oscars glory. Brody plays a Hungarian architect and Holocaust survivor who comes to the US in poverty, before beginning a distinguished career under the patronage of a wealthy man. Exploring antisemitism, capitalism and the American immigrant experience, the film’s received critical acclaim across the board.

Watch in cinemas from 24 January

‘The Substance’

The Substance trailer

Number of awards: One (best actress in a musical/comedy)

Demi Moore secured her first Golden Globe for The Substance, a horror movie that follows fading celebrity Elisabeth Sparkle who has pivoted her career to presenting a workout TV show. When she’s fired by her misogynistic producer, owing to her age, she accepts a black market drug that allows her attractive younger self (played by Margaret Qualley) to be generated from her own body. A horrifying tale of the dangers of fame and the quest for eternal youth, you can stream it for free with a Mubi subscription.

‘Emilia Pérez’

Emilia Perez teaser trailer

Number of awards: Four (best film - musical/comedy, best non-English language film, best supporting actress, best original song)

Earning four nods at the Golden Globes, this Spanish-language film is part crime thriller, part musical comedy. Starring Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofía Gascón, it follows a Mexican cartel leader who hires a lawyer to arrange his transition into a woman. Played by Saldana, the lawyer must organise everything from faking their death to securing a surgeon and finalising their new indenity as Emilia Pérez. You can watch it for free with a Netflix subscription.

‘A Real Pain’

Number of awards: One (best supporting actor)

Jesse Eisenberg wrote, starred in and directed A Real Pain, with Succession alumni Kieran Culkin winning best supporting actor. The film follows two cousins (played by Eisenberg and Culkin) during a trip to their grandmother’s homeland of Poland as per her final wishes, but also to assuage any generational guilt over historical trauma (their grandmother was a Polish Jew who escaped the Holocaust before building a new life). As much about the cousins’ relationship as their internal stuggles, the comedy drama is in cinemas this week.

Watch in cinemas from 8 January

‘A Different Man’

Number of awards: One (best actor - musical/comedy)

Sebastian Stan won best actor for his portrayal as a would-be actor in A Different Man. In the black comedy, he has a craniofacial condition that has pigeonholed him to starring in instructional videos about how to treat co-workers with craniofacial conditions. Choosing to undergo a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance, his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare as he becomes obsessed with reclaiming what was lost. You can buy or rent it on Amazon Prime Video now.

‘Wicked’

Wicked trailer

Number of awards: One (cinematic and box office achievement)

Winning the second-ever cinematic and box office achievement award, Wicked is directed by Jon M Chu and tells the heart-warming story of two young witches as they navigate their way through university and learn about true friendship. Later known as the Wicked Witch of The West, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), is a green-hued witch who faces many obstacles because of her differentness, and forms an unbreakable bond with Glinda (Ariana Grande), who is the opposite of Elphaba in most ways. The film is available to buy or rent now, so, you can sing your heart out to the musical numbers at home.

‘Shogun’

Shogun trailer

Number of awards: Four (best TV series - drama, best TV actress, best TV actor, best supporting TV actor)

The epic historical drama Shogun swept four awards for TV at the 2025 Golden Globes, including best actor and actress nods for the cast. The show is an adaptation of the classic 1975 novel by James Clavell. Set amid the threat of civil war in Japan in 1600, the lavish and gruesome drama follows an English sailor, John Blackthorne (played by Richard Chamberlain), who is shipwrecked off the coast of Japan.

‘The Bear’

The Bear season 2 trailer

Jeremy Allen White won his third Golden Glove for The Bear. Combining comedy and chaos in the kitchen, the show follows chef Carmy as he returns home from fine dining in Europe to run his family’s sandwich shop in Chicago, following the suicide of his brother. Opening a new restaurant with Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Carmy’s sister Natalie (played by Abby Elliot) and cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), the show is now in its third season and can be streamed on Disney+.

‘The Penguin’

The Penguin - Trailer

Number of awards: One (best TV actor - limited series)

Colin Farrell won best actor in a limited series for his eponymous role in The Penguin. The Batman spin-off sees the Irish actor reprise his role from the 2022 film The Batman, with the TV series set just after the catastrophic events in Gotham, masterminded by the Riddler. Drawing comparisons to The Sopranos, it sees mid-level gangster Penguin attempt to fill the power vacuum in Gotham.

‘Hacks’

Number of awards: Two (best TV series - comedy/musical, best TV actress - comedy/musical)

Cinching the best musical/comedy TV series award, Hacks centres on the relationship between a young comedy writer, Ava (Hannah Einbinder), and a legendary stand-up comedian, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart). Forced to reinvent her act to avoid losing her lucrative Las Vegas residency, Deborah hires Ava, who has been unemployed (read: cancelled) since she wrote a controversal Tweet. The female-led comedy is in its third season on Amazon Prime Video.

Want more to watch? The White Lotus season three release date is sooner than you think