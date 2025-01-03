Wicked hits UK streaming platforms today – here’s where to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sing your lungs out in the comfort of your own home as Wicked (finally) hits streaming services today (3 January 2025).

If you’ve already seen Wicked in the cinemas, then I’m almost certain you’re counting down the days until you can watch ‘Dancing Through Life’ on repeat – I know I am.

Or maybe, you’re yet to see the musical film and have been waiting for its release on streaming services, so that you can hunker down at home with a cosy blanket and heaps of snacks. Whatever the case, the day we’ve all been waiting for is here as Wicked is set to drop on your favourite streaming platforms this week.

The ever-so-popular Broadway musical’s film adaptation clearly lived up to the hype with a massive audience approval score of 95 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. But don’t just take their word for it, now you can check it out for yourself with all the must-know information on how to stream and preorder the DVD or Blu-ray of the film.

Watch the Wicked trailer

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked tells the heartwarming story of two young witches as they navigate their way through university and learn about true friendship. Later known as the Wicked Witch of The West, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), is a green-hued extraordinary witch who faces many obstacles because of her differentness, and forms an unbreakable bond with Glinda (Ariana Grande), who is the opposite of Elphaba in most ways – popular, loved and blonde.

Of course, the film features all of the musical’s big hits, and stars Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage and Marissa Bode alongside Erivo, Grande and Bailey. With a run time of just under three hours, the 2024 film is just the first part of the whole story, with the second and final instalment, Wicked: For Good, set to hit cinemas on 21 November 2025.

When and where you can stream Wicked online

It’s no surprise that there are so many fans of Wicked – with the long-awaited release, teasers, all-star cast and insanely jam-packed schedule of collabs that dropped left, right and centre. If you’re keen to stream the smash hit at home, we’ve done a little research to work out just when that may be.

While the US gained access to Oz and all its wonder from New Year’s Eve, those of us here in the UK are a few days behind with the film launching on streaming services today (Friday 3 January).

The film will be a premium digital release, set to cost £19.99 and will be available to watch on a number of platforms including Amazon Prime and Apple TV+. You can pre-order Wicked from both outlets right now to be able to watch it as soon as it’s released.

How to watch on Prime Video

Prime membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 when you pay for a whole year, which works out as £7.92 a month. You’ll gain access to all of Amazon Prime Video’s back catalogue, as well as extra perks like free next-day and same-day delivery, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and even Deliveroo Plus. If you haven’t already tried out Prime, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

How to watch on Apple TV+

If you’re not already an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial. After your trial ends, it’ll cost you £8.99 per month. You can cancel your trial at any time within the seven days, and you won’t be charged when your subscription officially starts.

How to buy Wicked on DVD

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Wicked can now be pre-ordered on Amazon, at £9.99 for a DVD, £14.99 on Blu-ray and £24.99 for those wanting to watch in 4K. Owing to the mysterious and teasing nature of the promotional campaign, the current release date is marked as 31 December 2099. But, we don’t think you’ll be waiting quite that long.

