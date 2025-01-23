Dragon's Den: The businesses going for gold this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC’s best business show (alongside The Apprentice, of course), Dragons’ Den is back on our screens tonight (23 January) – and it’s the perfect entrée to The Traitors.

Some fans of the show may be pleased to hear that it’s just the OG famous five this week with no guest dragons – fitness guru Joe Wicks kicked off the series, and Emma Grede, the founding partner of Kim Kardashian’s Skims, and beauty mogul Trinny Woodall, the founder of Trinny London, are due to make an appearance later down the line.

Tonight though, Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, and Steven Bartlett will give four budding entrepreneurs hard truths or hard cash. Entering the den is a Ukrainian fashion designer, who will present her clothes business, two café owners who serve up their bubble tea business, a dog-lover pitching his swimming club for canines and a Harrogate-based inventor who demonstrates his innovative all-in-one bathroom solution. But will any of them impress the dragons? Here’s everything you need to know, and where to buy their products.

open image in gallery ( Nenya )

First into the den is fashion entrepreneur Yana Smaglo. The Ukrainian designer founded her clothes brand Nenya in Yorkshire in 2022, after she was forced to leave behind her home in Kyiv following the Russian invasion. Nenya aims to uplift and champion Ukrainian designers, while raising awareness for the war and helping to boost the country's economy from afar. The clothes are crafted in Ukraine, sent to the UK and shipped globally.

From fluffy loungewear sets to knitted cardigans, pleated skirts, colourful trainers and loafers, the womenswear label specialises in elevated, everyday essentials. Clothes pieces cost between £70 to £300 and can be shopped directly from Nenya’s site, with next-day delivery available across the UK.

open image in gallery ( Vertebrae )

Next into the den is Harrogate-based inventor Paul Hernan from Manchester. His innovative bathroom product, Vertebrae, is an all-in-one bathroom solution designed to maximise functionality while minimising space. Aimed toward urban living, tiny homes and compact spaces, it’s essentially a shower, sink, toilet and storage all in one vertical column. The unit has a hefty price tag and requires wet room and corner installation by a plumber.

Canine Dip and Dive Club: Caninedipanddiveclub.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Canine Dip and Dive )

Rivalling the hen hotel founder from episode one, Andrew Brownlee brings his idea of a dog swimming club to the den this week.

A dog trainer by trade, Andrew founded the company, alongside his wife Jo, when he noticed how nervous dogs can be around water. The open-air pool aims to nurture and encourage dogs to view swimming as fun. With various sites across the UK, including in Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex and Plymouth, the spaces feature a 32ft outdoor swimming pool for dogs, complete with a floating ramp and a platform to dive in from, as well as group classes or solo sessions. Plus, humans can jump in and join their four-legged friends for a swim.

Costing £15 per dog for each 30-minute session, you can book on the Canine Dip and Dive website. But will the dragons be convinced to part with their cash for a dog-focused splash club?

Dot Dot Tea: From £2.99, Dotdottea.com

Bubble tea is hugely popular among Gen Z (just take one look at TikTok), and Dot Dot Tea is taking its expertise to the dragons this week. The brand began as a bubble tea cafe in Stoke Newington, founded by Yan and Susie who shared a mutual love of health-led Asian treats. Its drinks are designed to be low-sugar without compromising on taste. Angling themselves as the UK’s first ready-to-drink bubble tea in glass bottles and cans, Dot Dot Tea launched in the summer of 2023 with stocklists at Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, Nobu, Kew Gardens and more.

Starting from £2.99, the bubble teas can be shopped directly from the brand’s website or in a bundle of three glass bottles (£9.99, Dotdottea.com) or four sparkling cans (£10, Dotdottea.com). Plus, there’s merch (from £15, Dotdottea.com) and special flavours like lychee (£3.99, Dotdottea.com).

