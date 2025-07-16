Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The ongoing legal saga between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has dominated headlines and sparked waves of online sleuthing from fans. Now, the case is being unpacked in Lively vs Baldoni: The Hollywood Feud, a new Discovery+ documentary premiering tomorrow (17 July).

Originally slated to release in June, the documentary was quietly delayed following the dismissal of Baldoni’s $400m defamation countersuit, filed in January. Judge Lewis J. Liman ruled that Lively’s harassment allegations were protected from defamation claims. Baldoni did not refile.

Lively’s original lawsuit, lodged in December 2024, remains active, with a trial scheduled for March 2026. The documentary promises a forensic breakdown of the It Ends with Us fallout, from on-set tensions and leaked texts to gag orders and countersuits. Here’s what to expect from Lively vs Baldoni: The Hollywood Feud, and how to watch it in the UK.

Where to watch ‘Lively vs Baldoni: The Hollywood Feud’ in the UK

Lively vs Baldoni: The Hollywood Feud begins streaming tomorrow on Discovery+ on Thursday 17 July. It will trace the full It Ends with Us timeline, from the harassment allegations and countersuits to the legal manoeuvrings and public perceptions about the case, taking on the format of other Discovery+ originals, like Johnny vs Amber and Vardy vs Rooney.

According to Discovery+, the first half of the documentary outlines Baldoni’s claims of reputational damage, alleging that Lively and those around her tried to wrest creative control of It Ends with Us, while the second half presents Lively’s account of an alleged retaliatory smear campaign and online harassment after filing her lawsuit.

If you have an Amazon account, you can add a Discovery+ subscription to your account for £3.99 per month or £39.99 annually. As well as access to Lively vs Baldoni, a subscription to Discovery+ also gets you access to other documentaries like Quiet on Set, as well as live channels, including TNT Sport, Animal Planet, Discovery, Discovery History, Discovery Science, DMAX, Food Network, HGTV, Quest, Quest Red, TLC, Turbo and ID.

For more, why not check out our round-up of the best streaming devices