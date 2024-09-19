Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



It’s been 25 years since the Baywatch TV show ended after a humongous 11-season run, and it’s been even longer than that since Pamela Anderson ran in slow-motion down Malibu Beach.

Spawning several spinoffs and even a 2017 film fronted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron, a new four-part documentary series titled After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun takes fans back to the beach, where the cast and crew’ spill all the dirt.

The docuseries explores Baywatch as a cultural juggernaut, unpacking how its stars defined a generation of audiences, and features dozens of cast interviews, including with Nicole Eggert, Carmen Electra, David Hasselhoff, David Chokachi and Jeremy Jackson, plus never-before-seen footage.

After Baywatch looks at how its red swimwear-clad cast set beauty standards in the 90s and how the show got sex to sell. From Tommy Lee’s jealousy to Jeremy Jackson’s struggles with addiction and secret admission, to Gregory Allen Williams’ honest discussion about race and representation, all is revealed in the docuseries. Now streaming in the UK, here’s how and where you can watch it.

Where to watch ‘After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun’ in the UK

After Baywatch is available exclusively on Disney+. All episodes of the four-part series landed on the platform on 18 September. A subscription to Disney+ starts from £4.99 per month for the ad-supported tier.

If you’re not already a Disney+ subscriber, you’re in luck. The streaming company has just dropped a limited-time deal on the ad-supported tier. You’ll pay just £1.99 a month for three months, and it’s available for new and returning customers.

Where to watch ‘After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun’ in the US

After Baywatch is exclusively available to watch in the US on the Disney-owned streaming service Hulu. All four episodes began streaming on 28 August 2024.

Hulu’s basic package costs $7.99 per month (or $79.99 annually). This includes adverts. The ad-free tier costs $14.99 per month.

Hulu can also be bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+. It costs $13.99 a month, and you get all three streaming services in one single package, bringing Hulu originals, Disney’s massive catalogue (plus Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic) and sport into one place.

If you’re not already a Hulu subscriber or haven’t been a member in the last month, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. That will give you enough time to watch After Baywatch and then cancel

Want to watch After Baywatch while travelling abroad? Then you'll need a VPN to stream this show. Discover the UK's best VPN deals today. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.