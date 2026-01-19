The Game of Thrones prequel is out today – here’s where to watch

If you’ve missed epic battles, feudal fantasy and a whole lot of chainmail on your screen, then despair no more, as we’re heading back to Westeros with a new prequel set 100 years before Game of Thrones and 72 years after the events of House of the Dragon.

Fans of the hit HBO series can now enjoy the first episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms as it releases today.

Based on a series of novellas by George R R Martin, beginning with The Hedge Knight, the show will follow two unlikely heroes: Ser Duncan the Tall, described as “a young, naïve but courageous knight” and played by Peter Claffey, and his “diminutive squire”, Egg, portrayed by Dexter Sol Ansell.

In a departure from previous series, co-creator Ira Parker has suggested that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will place less emphasis on magic and instead focus more closely on the lives of ordinary people and the lower classes.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Parker explained that in the era in which the series is set, “nobody's thinking about magic”. He added that the world could “basically be 14th-century Britain”, describing it as “hard nose, grind it out, gritty, medieval knights, cold with a really light, hopeful touch. It's a wonderful place to be.” Parker went on to say: “We are ground up in this series, we are starting right at the bottom. We're not with the lords and ladies, the kings and queens."

So, if that’s got you tantalised for the tale, here’s all you need to know, including how to watch.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms trailer

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on a series of novellas penned by Game of Thrones author George RR Martin. The trailer stays true to the Thrones, depicting a melting pot of medieval kings, knights, squires and a pleasing amount of jousting.

When will A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms be released in the UK?

The wait is over; the six-episode series is out now. The first episode dropped today (Monday 19 January) but you will have to come back weekly to stream the rest of the show, keeping the tension high.

Where is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms streaming?

In the UK, the series is available on Sky and NOW.

If you aren’t a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box (£15 per month, Sky.com), which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package and a free subscription to Netflix’s standard plan with ads, as well as a free subscription to Discovery+ (the home of Eurosport).

If you don’t want to buy the Sky Stream box, but still want to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, you can stream it on the Sky-owned Now streaming service (formerly Now TV). You’ll need an entertainment membership to watch the show (£3.99 per month for 12 months, Nowtv.com).

