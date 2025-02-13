HBO confirms another ‘promising’ Game of Thrones spin-off is in the works

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HBO has confirmed it is developing another Game of Thrones spin-off series following the success of House of the Dragon.

Season two of House of the Dragon ended in August and despite leaving fans and critics disappointed with its low-key finale, season three is already in production.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, another spin-off is set to be released in late 2025. The series is based on George RR Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight and stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tal. The book is the first in the Dunk and Egg series, with subsequent novellas The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight also set to be adapted for following seasons.

HBO is clearly happy to keep diving back into the Game of Thrones well as the network’s Head of Drama Series and Films, Francesca Orsi, has revealed that another series is in the works.

Speaking to Deadline, Orsi said: “We have other spinoffs that we’re working on right now, one of which - which I won’t get into - is very promising, and it is still the Targaryen line.”

She added: “There’s a number of other spinoffs, we can’t really guarantee what’s going to go forward, but we are very big budget on the other ones. I would say this [A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms] is the most intimate one.”

House Targaryen was at the centre of House of the Dragon where the family had united the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros under one ruler.

Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’ ( Theo Whiteman/HBO )

Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin has been vocal about his criticism of House of the Dragon claiming that changes made to the storyline from his original books served to “weaken” the show. The author added that there could be “larger and more toxic” changes planned for seasons three and four of the fantasy show.

Martin, though, has praised A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms having already watched all six episodes.

In a blog post, the 76-year-old wrote: “Ira [Parker, showrunner] and his team wrapped the first season months ago, and moved right on to post-production,” the author wrote.

“I’ve seen all six episodes now (the last two in rough cuts, admittedly), and I loved them. Dunk and Egg have always been favourites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible.

“The rest of the cast are terrific as well. Wait until you guys meet the Laughing Storm. and Tanselle Too-Tall.”